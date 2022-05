WYOMISSING, PA — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and related charges by the Wyomissing Police Department. Authorities stated that Ashley Muniz came to the Walmart, located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania, and threatened an employee with a knife and pepper spray. The suspect is also said to have made threatening phone calls to employees at the store. Criminal charges were filed with the local District Justice office.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO