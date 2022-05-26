ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixT77_0frM9Y5900

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC News

Don McLean, Lee Greenwood exit NRA concert after Texas shooting

Don McLean, Lee Greenwood and two other country crooners said Thursday they would not perform at a National Rifle Association concert this weekend, citing the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful...
TEXAS STATE
The Boot

Report: NRA Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert to Be Canceled After Lee Greenwood + More Pull Out

According to a new report, a controversial country music-themed concert in support of the NRA that is slated for Saturday (May 28) in Houston faces likely cancelation after a string of country artists who were scheduled to perform have pulled out of the event, citing the mass shooting that took place on Tuesday (May 24) at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Graham Brown
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Danielle Peck
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Larry Gatlin
Person
Don Mclean
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#United States#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary School
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy