Accidents

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

Telegraph
 5 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in...

www.thetelegraph.com

Telegraph

1 hiker dead, 1 hurt after waves inundate California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Telegraph

Potentially severe thunderstorms forecasted for parts of Illinois

As a cold front moves into the area it brings with it an increased potential for severe weather May 31, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will slowly sag southeast through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary," an NWS forecast read. "A slowing trend in the southeast progress of the front favors dry conditions during the daylight hours for most locations along and south of I-70. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon."
ILLINOIS STATE

