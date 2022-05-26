Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

As a cold front moves into the area it brings with it an increased potential for severe weather May 31, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will slowly sag southeast through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary," an NWS forecast read. "A slowing trend in the southeast progress of the front favors dry conditions during the daylight hours for most locations along and south of I-70. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO