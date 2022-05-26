ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

"Goodfellas" Star Ray Liotta Has Died At 67

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0zdl_0frM8g9s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jGxk_0frM8g9s00

Liotta in 2019

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Actor Ray Liotta, who rose to fame as a jittery wannabe gangster in Martin Scorcese's classic film Goodfellas , has died. He was 67.

Liotta's publicist, Jennifer Allen, told BuzzFeed News he was found Thursday morning after dying in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting an upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters . Allen said she believed he was just days away from wrapping production on the film about a family sailing holiday gone awry.

Deadline was first to report the actor's death. The cause was not immediately clear.

Known for his rugged looks and stern demeanor, Liotta made a career playing tough guys, mostly in supporting roles. (Growing up in New Jersey, he had imagined a life for himself in construction , not acting.)

His first major part was in Something Wild (1986) playing the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith's character, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. "A newcomer named Ray Liotta is mesmerizing as the evil husband with vengeance on his mind," film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his original review .

Three years later, he starred in the baseball film Field of Dreams, appearing as the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, a famous player from the early 1900s. Despite the movie's enduring popularity, Liotta said as recently as last year that he had still never seen it .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428W8y_0frM8g9s00

Frank Adonis, Ray Liotta, and John Manca in Goodfellas

Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

But Liotta secured his stardom playing real-life mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas (1990), Scorcese's mafia masterpiece that was largely credited with revolutionizing mob stories onscreen. "If you got one movie that people remember, that’s great. If you got two, that’s fantastic,” Liotta told the Guardian last year of his most famous role.

The film also starred Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, two actors who also became synonymous with the genre.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta's wife in the movie, paid tribute to her former costar on Thursday after his death.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world &amp; people will come up &amp; tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.

@Lorraine_Bracco 04:55 PM - 26 May 2022

Although he never truly achieved regular top-billing as an A-lister, Liotta starred in many action and crime films across his career, including Blow (2001), Hannibal (2001), and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014).

In recent years, he played a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story (2019) and yet another mafia figure in the movie prequel to The Sopranos , 2021's The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen (with ex-wife Michelle Grace) and fiancé Jacy Nittolo, to whom he proposed in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Last Photographed Holding Hands With Fiancee Days Before His Death

Today, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts alike were struck with tragedy when Goodfellas icon Ray Liotta was found dead at the age of 67. According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the filming of his upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters. TMZ added that there’s no suspicion surrounding the death of Liotta and no foul play is suspected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Person
Melanie Griffith
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why Elvis Presley Never Starred in a Western With John Wayne

Elvis Presley once had a chance to star in Westerns alongside John Wayne. But thanks to Elvis’ manager, the iconic pairing never happened. During his silver screen career, Elvis made three Westerns—Love Me Tender, Flaming Star, and Charro! But it just took one cowboy role to give the singer a reputation in the film industry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
People

John Aylward, Actor from ER and Armageddon, Dead at 75

John Aylward, a prolific actor of stage and screen, has died. He was 75. Aylward's agent Mitchell K. Stubbs confirmed the news in a message sent to PEOPLE, detailing that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday of natural causes, according to his wife Mary Fields. "John was...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

5K+
Followers
660
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy