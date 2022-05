Motorists hoping for some relief at the pump should think again. Gas prices nationally could reach $5 a gallon on average by as early as June 17, according to Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, which tracks fuel costs across the nation. That's up from the current national average of $4.62 a gallon, already a record high, according to AAA.

