Accidents

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

 5 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in...

Connecticut car crash kills 4; at least 3 from Rhode Island

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) — Four people died and a fifth was critically injured when a car ran off a northeastern Connecticut road and hit a tree, police said. At least three of the dead were from Rhode Island. Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate the crash Monday evening...
At least 10 killed in Memorial Day weekend crashes, CT police say

At least 10 people died on state roads this Memorial Day weekend making the holiday period one of the most deadly in recent memory, state police data shows. From the period of Friday at midnight to Monday at 11:59 p.m., state police said 10 people died in four accidents including one caused by a wrong-way driver that left four people dead in the early morning hours of Sunday on Interstate 95 in Guilford.
New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history,...
8 Connecticut motorcyclists injured in Massachusetts crash

NORTHFIELD, MASS. — A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he crashed into five motorcycles and injured eight people — all of whom were part of a Connecticut motorcycle club — in Massachusetts on Sunday. Of the eight people injured and taken to local hospitals, two...
USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The USS Oregon officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, marking the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. The newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which can dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 meters), was originally christened in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic created some “slips in schedule” for the crew, said U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., whose district includes General Dynamics Corp.'s Electric Boat Shipyard where the 377-foot (115-meter) submarine was constructed.
More than 2,000 people on Connecticut registry of deadly weapons offenders

More than 2,000 Connecticut residents spread across 91 towns and cities are currently listed on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry, a breakdown obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media shows. The registry, which is accessible to law enforcement but not the general public, was created in 2013 as part of...
Crime is low, but Connecticut’s prison population is on the rise again. Here’s why.

After falling last year to levels not previously seen in decades, Connecticut’s incarcerated population has begun to increase again, state numbers show. According to data from the state Department of Correction, Connecticut had 9,912 people incarcerated in its jails and prisons as of Friday, up 11 percent from the state’s low-water mark last April and up 5 percent from the start of this year. This marks the first sustained increase in Connecticut’s incarcerated population in more than a decade, blunting a years-long trend toward fewer people in jails and prisons.
