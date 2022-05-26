Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

After falling last year to levels not previously seen in decades, Connecticut’s incarcerated population has begun to increase again, state numbers show. According to data from the state Department of Correction, Connecticut had 9,912 people incarcerated in its jails and prisons as of Friday, up 11 percent from the state’s low-water mark last April and up 5 percent from the start of this year. This marks the first sustained increase in Connecticut’s incarcerated population in more than a decade, blunting a years-long trend toward fewer people in jails and prisons.

