A western Pennsylvania community is grieving the loss of a teacher who died last weekend in an accident while kayaking the Delaware River with his father in Bucks County. Jonathan Gentile, a history teacher at Bethel Park High School in Allegheny County, was kayaking the river in New Hope on Sunday when the boat was overturned by rapids, authorities said. Gentile, 38, remained underwater for several minutes before he resurfaced. His father performed CPR on him before emergency personnel arrived and took Gentile to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Bucks County Herald reported.

4 DAYS AGO