Stephanie McMahon’s five greatest WWE moments

Stephanie McMahon is one of WWE’s most well-known characters. Starting in the 1990s as an innocent, young lady dragged into a storyline involving The Undertaker and her father, Vince McMahon, Stephanie would grow to become a force on WWE TV in the decades that followed. With the "The...
Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
Simone Johnson — daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — has just officially unveiled her professional World Wrestling Entertainment name — Ava Raine. Signing a contract back in 2020, Johnson’s debut has been delayed due to WWE Performance Center training and her third knee surgery.
The WWE Universe was rather shocked to learn that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was taking a leave of absence from the company, and her official statement said she looked forward to returning but also that she wanted to take this time to focus on her family. A new report indicates there might be more to the story though, as during the most recent episode of We're Live Pal, Andrew Zarian, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and Garrett Gonzalez discussed Stephanie stepping away and revealed a conversation with a source in the know in WWE that said there was more to the story.
A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”. It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.
CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view has elicited a reaction from one of his old WWE rivals, Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron). Barely minutes after Punk defeated Hangman Page at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Del Rio sent out...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is hopeful that someone from today’s era of professional wrestling will catch his attention as Dusty Rhodes did in the NWA back in the day. During this week’s episode of Xfinity Racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his love for the National Wrestling Alliance when he was growing up.
When Asuka defeated Becky Lynch, she secured her spot to face Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. During Raw on Monday night, Asuka and Belair will go one-on-one in a non-title match. Asuka wasn't able to hold Lynch off in their...
The feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins escalated to an all-time high this week on WWE Raw. Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the Memorial Day episode featuring a much-needed promo from Rollins, more build in the Raw Women’s title program and Liv Morgan getting a big win.
It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
Big E took to social media this weekend to reveal that he's no longer wearing a neck brace. The former WWE Champion took an overhead-belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. He thankfully didn't suffer any damage to his spinal cord and wouldn't need surgery, though it remains unclear if and when he'll be able to wrestle again. He has remained consistently positive in his updates on social media, often thanking fans for their concern and well wishes.
