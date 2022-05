BUENOS AIRES -- According to Lionel Messi, there is no doubt that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon dOr award this year. Messi has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards as the world's best player, but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League this year after Benzema scored a hat trick in the second half of the return leg.

