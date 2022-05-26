ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

KD has not spoken to Nets in weeks, Kyrie Irving's future I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore news is stirring in Brooklyn this offseason. Kevin Durant has not...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Warriors to face Celtics in NBA Finals... without KD and Kyrie I THE HERD

After Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, his former team reached the NBA Finals without him. The Warriors are facing Kyrie Irving's former team, the Boston Celtics, in the Finals. KD and Kyrie are coming off a disappointing season in Brooklyn, where they were swept in the first round by the now-Eastern Conference champion Celtics. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about KD and Kyrie not panning well in their divorces, including why he believes it is 'embarrassing.'
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Why Celtics, not Warriors, are under more pressure in NBA Finals I THE HERD

The NBA Finals are set between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Who is under more pressure this year? After their win over the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum said that trade rumors of splitting up Jaylen Brown and himself quote: 'fueled them.' Colin Cowherd shares his Finals prediction and explains why Boston is under more pressure.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Luka Dončić I No. 20 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

Nick Wright makes what he calls the most controversial ranking for his Top 50 list: Luka Dončić at No. 20. Despite being in only his fourth NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić has already compiled a handful of accolades in his short career, including three-time All Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, and 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year. At 6’7,” 230 pounds, Dončić has the size of a small forward as a point guard. And Nick notes his postseason resume, as short as it may be, is already one of the most impressive of all time.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Would a Warriors title damage Kevin Durant's legacy?

Entering this season, the Golden State Warriors had won three championships in a seven-year stretch — two with Kevin Durant, one without him. Now, they're looking to make it four in eight years. And if they win this season's title without Durant, his name will undoubtedly still be in the conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, pick

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will battle in the NBA Finals for pro basketball's ultimate trophy. The NBA Finals will begin Thursday night in San Francisco. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NBA section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Did Jimmy Butler's missed 3-pointer cost Miami the ECF? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright isn't mad at Jimmy Butler's decision to take the go-ahead three late in Game 7, even if that shot could have taken the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. Watch as Nick breaks down why Butler made the right decision pulling up for the three in their Eastern Conference Championship loss to the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Will Darvin Ham make Russell Westbrook-Lakers work? I UNDISPUTED

The reports keep coming in on Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The latest this week is that LA plans on keeping Westbrook because of the extra assets it’ would take to trade him. It will fall on reported new coach Darvin Ham to make Russ work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Ham would be able to make this work or not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

LeBron approves of Lakers' Darvin Ham hire — but what next? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

After the Los Angeles end their head coaching search, bringing on the former assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks Darvin Ham, Nick Wright explores what else the Lakers need to accomplish in order to return to championship caliber. There's still the problem of Russell Westbrook, and deciding whether they should move on from him, or risk another year. Plus, Nick lays out where else the Lakers need to improve besides head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Should Jimmy Butler have shot last-second 3 in Game 7?

Erik Spoelstra thought it was good. "I thought for sure that was going down as it was leaving his hand." Time seemed to stand still as Heat star Jimmy Butler raced down the floor with seconds draining from the clock, his Heat down 98-96 in a riveting Game 7 affair. Miami was in the midst of a furious comeback attempt after trailing 97-85 to Boston just three minutes earlier, and with 16 seconds left, the Heat had a chance to tie the game or take the lead.
NBA
FOX Sports

Inside Klay Thompson's emotional journey back to NBA Finals

With Klay Thompson, it's easy to forget everything he has gone through. When you watch him play, he's still the silky shooter capable of scoring 30 points on any given night, a reality that can blur our memories of his recent struggles. But if you look closely, there's evidence that...
NBA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry's Warriors vs. Jayson Tatum's Celtics; who wins 2022 Finals? I UNDISPUTED

The Boston Celtics got past the Miami Heat in seven games and now advance to face the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Steph Curry and Golden State are slight favorites to win the series over Jayson Tatum and Boston. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their Finals prediction between Curry's Warriors and Tatum's Celtics. Who do you have taking the O'Brien trophy?
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Celtics trying to become biggest underdog to win the NBA Title

After four trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last six seasons, the Boston Celtics have finally punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. This is the 22nd trip to the championship round for the glorious franchise and this season was one of the most surprising. For Celtics futures backers the luck of the Irish will pay a hefty penny if Boston is able to win their 18th NBA Championship, as they would be the largest preseason underdogs since 1984.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook expected to stay with Lakers I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unwilling to surrender additional assets to trade Russell Westbrook, meaning he will remain on the team another season. Chris Broussard explores why that decision is a mistake on the Lakers part, and why relying on a new head coach to fix their problems is unwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Celtics put all the pieces together to reach 2022 NBA Finals

It was just about a year ago today when the Boston Celtics, following a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets, announced a shakeup of their front office. The first half of the news release — that Danny Ainge, the team’s president of basketball operations, would be stepping down — did not come as much of a surprise. Ainge, after all, had held that role since 2003. Who could blame him for wanting to try his hand at something new?
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Lakers' Darvin Ham: Everything to know about new head coach

When the Los Angeles Lakers hired a new head coach on Friday, they didn't go for the biggest name out there. Nor did they pick a man with a ton of head coaching experience. But the man they did hire — Darvin Ham — is a person who is not only incredibly familiar with the game but one who can see things from the perspective of both a player and a coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA

