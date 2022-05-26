ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Warriors past and present honored by Columbia College on Military Recognition Day

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Military Recognition Day at Columbia College on Thursday honored Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, the Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College alumnus who died in January at 102 .

Also honored with the establishment of a scholarship was Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, an online Columbia College student, killed by a suicide bomber on Aug. 26, 2021 as she was screening women and children fleeing the Taliban at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport. She received her degree posthumously last month .

There were around 100 people in the event center inside New Hall, with 40 attending on Zoom, said college spokesman Sam Fleury.

Luke Offield played the national anthem on electric guitar in a style reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock.

Retired Air Force Col. Mike Randerson, on the Columbia College Board of Trustees, shared his memories of McGee.

Beginning in 1942 in what was then the Army Air Corps, McGee had a 30-year career as an airman, including World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

He flew 409 combat missions, Randerson said.

"He was a living Air Force legend," he said.

Besides the three overseas wars, Randerson said another war McGee fought was at home. It was the war against bigotry, intolerance, disrespect and injustice.

"His wartime success didn't easily translate into acceptance," Randerson said.

McGee routinely was denied rooms at hotels and entry into restaurants, Randerson said. He couldn't get haircuts on military bases and wasn't served in officers' clubs.

He usually had to find housing many miles away from the bases where he was serving, Randerson said.

He made changes when he got the power to do it, but otherwise worked behind the scenes to slowly make changes, Randerson said.

McGee made frequent visits to Columbia for Columbia College events, including Military Recognition Day and The Salute to Veterans Air Show , Randerson said.

"The most accomplished person I know was also the most humble," Randerson said. "He was genuinely interested in the people he met along the way."

He believed that education is the bedrock of our country, Randerson said.

Missy Montgomery, senior director for philanthropy at Columbia College, announced the establishment of the Johanny Rosario Pichardo Endowed Scholarship. It was created through a $50,000 donation from Veterans United Foundation.

Several military scholarship recipients were announced. The most distant one was to online student Brooke McWilliams, at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She's majoring in business.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Warriors past and present honored by Columbia College on Military Recognition Day

