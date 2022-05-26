TV's Best Bets

Friday, May 27

“Great Performances,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” reached Broadway in 1970, drawing raves and six Tonys, including best musical. It was back in 1993 and in 2006 (winning a best-revival Tony), then was set for March of 2020. Instead, Broadway shut down. At a preview, 20 months later, Sondheim drew a standing ovation; he died 11 days later, at 91. This film has way too much abstract talk but also has glimpses of a great show, now up for nine more Tonys.

“The Blacklist” season finale, 8 p.m., NBC. Two skilled men are out to find the lawyer (Fisher Stevens) who killed Elizabeth and framed Cooper. Red (James Spader) wants to kill him; Cooper (Harry Lennix) wants to capture him and prove his own innocence. Then we’ll wait; “Blacklist” has been renewed, but won’t be back until mid-season.

“Magnum P.I,” 9 p.m., CBS; “Charmed” and “Dynasty,” 8 and 9 p.m., CW. These shows won’t be back next season, so we might as well catch them now. The CW episodes are new; “Magnum” is a rerun, with Magnum and Higgins trying to help a state Supreme Court nominee who’s being blackmailed.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. And this show never ends; next fall, it starts its 13th season. This rerun centers on Anthony (Steven Schirripa), Erin’s investigator. His cousin has gang ties to a double homicide; now Danny and Anthony try to straighten things out. Meanwhile, Erin ponders running for district attorney … and looks at the sacrifices she’s made for her career.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+) and “Stranger Things” (Netflix). The regular season ended Wednesday and streamers swoop in to dominate the summer. Disney has Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan; for a six-parter set a decade after the last of his three “Star Wars” movies. For Netflix, “Stranger” drew three straight best drama Emmy nominations … then waited three years for this fourth season. Also, tonight Apple TV+ wraps up its ambitious, five-night documentary, “Prehistoric Planet.”

