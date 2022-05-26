Texas gas prices down 3 cents from last week
AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 3.3 cents from last week, to $4.258.
The nationwide average increased 1.1 cents from last week, to $4.600 per gallon.
|City
|Latest Avg.
|Prev. Week
|Chng.
|Abilene
|$4.123
|$4.217
|-9.4¢
|Amarillo
|$3.994
|$4.012
|-1.8¢
|Austin
|$4.268
|$4.285
|-1.7¢
|Corpus Christi
|$4.154
|$4.223
|-6.9¢
|Dallas
|$4.331
|$4.398
|-6.7¢
|Fort Worth
|$4.335
|$4.399
|-6.4¢
|Houston
|$4.269
|$4.282
|-1.3¢
|San Antonio
|$4.235
|$4.247
|-1.2¢
|Texarkana
|$4.354
|$4.374
|-2.0¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices down 3 cents from last week
Comments / 0