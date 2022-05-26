ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Texas gas prices down 3 cents from last week

By Nathaniel Ellsworth, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvxLm_0frM61kW00

AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 3.3 cents from last week, to $4.258.

The nationwide average increased 1.1 cents from last week, to $4.600 per gallon.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Chng.
Abilene $4.123 $4.217 -9.4¢
Amarillo $3.994 $4.012 -1.8¢
Austin $4.268 $4.285 -1.7¢
Corpus Christi $4.154 $4.223 -6.9¢
Dallas $4.331 $4.398 -6.7¢
Fort Worth $4.335 $4.399 -6.4¢
Houston $4.269 $4.282 -1.3¢
San Antonio $4.235 $4.247 -1.2¢
Texarkana $4.354 $4.374 -2.0¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices down 3 cents from last week

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Abilene, TX
Traffic
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

909
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy