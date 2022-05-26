West Sound golfers finish season while tennis players prepare for state

Crosspoint's George Berens was West Sound's top finisher at the state golf championships, which concluded Wednesday at various locations around the state.

Berens tied for ninth in the Class B boys tournament at Deer Park Golf Club in Deer Park. Berens shot rounds of 83 and 80.

At the 2A girls tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Club, Olympic's Tayana Ignacio tied for 21st after shooting rounds of 88 and 89. Kingston's Orlando Chiquiti tied for 34th in the 2A boys tournament at Capitol City Golf Club in Olympia. Chiquiti shot rounds of 79 and 83.

Klahowya's Jorgie Nesham finished 31st at the 1A girls tournament at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Nesham carded rounds of 108 and 110.

Central Kitsap's Rachel Tan shot 81 and 87 to tie for 39th at the 3A girls tournament at Meadowwood Golf Club in Liberty Lake. Bainbridge's Grace Charintranont placed 71st after rounds of 91 and 112. At the 3A boys tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course, Central Kitsap's Garr Coombe tied for 40th with scores of 79 and 78.

State tennis tournaments starting Friday

West Sound has a sizable contingent of tennis players who’ll begin state tournament competition on Friday. The Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle is hosting the 2A tournament, while the 3A tournament is in Richland at multiple locations: Claybell Park, Howard Amon Park and Columbia Basin Racquet Club.

In the 2A girls singles matches in the first round, North Kitsap’s Teegan DeVries faces Hockinson’s Molly Romanchock and Olympic’s Bailey Walton takes on Sammamish’s Taraneh Khalighi. In girls doubles, Olympic’s Kaiya Moore and Claire Caldwell plays Steilacoom’s Erin Riekena and Jayden Beverly

The 2A boys doubles, North Kitsap has three teams in action Friday: Carl Burchill and Ethan Gillespie play Pullman’s Kolby Uhlenkott and Garrison Holland; Garrett Rhoads and Ryan Williams play W.F. West’s Joseph Chung and Aaron Boggess; Josh Smith and Drake Jones play Port Angeles’ Michael Soule and Damon Gunderson.

In 3A girls singles, Bainbridge’s Ella Parker takes on Kennewick’s Janie Buckingham. In girls doubles, Bainbridge’s Elle Schuchman and Malia Lemieux earned a first-round bye. In boys doubles, Bainbridge’s Brogan Rice and AIdan McLennan faces Mercer Island’s Brendan Chew and Noah Perlman.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: West Sound golfers finish season while tennis players prepare for state