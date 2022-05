TR Robertson — As summer approaches art lovers are anticipating the upcoming 90th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Festival of the Arts and the performance of the Pageant of the Masters. The artistic community of Laguna Beach goes even further back than the upcoming 90th Anniversary of the Festival of the Arts, when in 1903, artist Norman St. Clair arrived and called Laguna Beach home. St. Clair is credited with establishing Laguna Beach as an art colony, enticing other artists to move to this beach community. By 1918, Laguna Beach’s first art gallery was opened, today the home of the Laguna Art Museum.

