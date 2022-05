The Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association released the seedings and schedule for its lacrosse tournament on Thursday. Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Boys' lacrosse

Class A

Saturday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Wachusett at No. 1 Nashoba, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Westborough at No. 2 Algonquin, noon

No. 6 Leominster at No. 3 Shrewsbury, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals, TBA

No. 5 Groton-Dunstable at No. 4 Grafton, TBA

Class B

Friday's quarterfinal

No. 8 Oakmont at No. 1 Littleton, 4 p.m.

Saturday's quarterfinals

No. 5 Assabet at No. 4 Valley Tech, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Auburn at No. 3 AMSA, 3 p.m.

Sunday's quarterfinal

No. 7 Tyngsborough at No. 2 Nipmuc, 10 a.m.

Girls' lacrosse

Class A

Saturday's quarterfinals

No. 7 Groton-Dunstable at No. 2 Algonquin, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Nashoba at No. 1 Bromfield, noon

No. 5 Leominster at No. 4 Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.

Sunday's quarterfinal

No. 6 Wachusett at No. 3 Grafton, 7 p.m.

Class B

Saturday's quarterfinals

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 Tahanto, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Valley Tech at No. 1 Tyngsborough, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Hopedale at No. 2 Nipmuc, 2 p.m.

No. 5 AMSA at No. 4 Littleton, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association lacrosse tournament brackets announced