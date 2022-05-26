ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Herschel Walker Gives Incoherent Solution To Gun Violence On Fox News

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Ex-football hero Herschel Walker offered an incomprehensible solution to gun violence on Fox News Thursday just days after the Donald Trump -endorsed neophyte won the Republican Senate primary in Georgia. (Watch the video below.)

Walker, responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children dead, noted that “Cain killed Abel” and followed with a head-scratching suggestion.

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that looking at social media,” he said.

Mangling a well-worn page out of the GOP playbook, the former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back said he wanted to put money in the “mental health field” instead of “departments that want to take away your rights.”

People on social media were baffled by his rambling remarks , which come at a time where Republicans reportedly are already concerned about his political inexperience and domestic abuse allegations.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 75

M R
4d ago

poor guy! his brain probably suffered alot of concussions while he was playing football all those years. I don't think he should be in politics.

Reply(1)
20
Marilyn Sutton
4d ago

He should not be in politics...he is being used as a pawn....come on Georgia do better!

Reply(5)
18
Lonesome Dave 2.1
2d ago

CTE for sure, no doubt at all. It's a shame, God Bless him, but within 3-5 years he'll be drooling in his soup....

Reply(9)
5
#Fox News#Gun Violence#Cowboys#Violent Crime#Senate#Gop#University Of Georgia#Republicans
HuffPost

