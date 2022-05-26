ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso businessman arrested on deceptive business practice charge

By Dylan McKim
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas — An El Paso businessman, who was the subject of a months-long ABC-7 investigation, was arrested on a deceptive business practice charge Wednesday and booked into the...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Seventy missing children were recovered in a three-week operation called “Operation Lost Souls.” Homeland Security Investigations El Paso reports most of the missing children were found in West Texas. The children were found in Midland, Odessa, El Paso, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Colorado, and Ciudad...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso man arrested and charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons (CAP) detectives arrested Angel Hinojos, 21, in connection with a double shooting on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of E. 7th Street in the Segundo Barrio, police officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Jalisco Cafe.
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered. “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso DEA warns of an opioid epidemic after multiple overdoses

EL PASO, Texas – The Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso is warning the public after multiple people used illicit drugs and then had overdose symptoms. Officials believe the drugs were mixed with a synthetic opioid. Last week, in 36 hours a total of nine patients were taken to local hospitals after they experienced signs The post El Paso DEA warns of an opioid epidemic after multiple overdoses appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Sheriff deputies encourage students to become law enforcement officer

EL PASO, Texas - Students at Hughey Elementary School received a special visit from El Paso County Sheriff Deputies. It was an opportunity for the deputies to talk to the children about being a law enforcement officer, their duties and encourage them to consider joining the field. Deputies showed the students gear and equipment they The post Sheriff deputies encourage students to become law enforcement officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Juveniles face felony for false threats against schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso, Uvalde bonded by tragedy

EL PASO, Texas-In the days following the Uvalde shooting, Governor Greg Abbott was front and center holding news conferences. El Paso had a similar visit after the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Governor Abbott came to El Paso to listen to our state legislative delegation, as well as the families of those shot on that day.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deceptive#American Solar Group#American Roofing Pros#Abc 7
KTSM

Vigils for Uvalde victims held in El Paso, Socorro

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mayor Pro Temp Peter Svarzbein and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez invited the community to come together in a solemn moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Held at the East-Central park where a memorial wall for the victims of the August 3 massacre, the vigil was an emotional […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso drug overdose surge prompts DEA safety bulletin

A rash of recent drug overdoses, including two recent deaths, led the El Paso office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to issue a safety bulletin over Memorial Day weekend warning of possible increased dangers from synthetic opioids. Two brothers died of drug overdoses at a home in Northeast El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large police presence reported in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A large police presence is responding in downtown El Paso. The areas near 7th Avenue and St. Vrain Street have been taped off by police. We have reached out to El Paso police and fire for more information. A spokesman with El Paso fire told...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso County Attorney’s office reminds public of the consequences of making false threats to schools

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso County Attorney's office tells abc-7 they will seek serious punishment for juveniles making false threats against schools. This comes after the scare at Bel Air high school Thursday, after rumors of an armed person with a gun circulated, which led to a school lockdown. Police said it was The post El Paso County Attorney’s office reminds public of the consequences of making false threats to schools appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
SOCORRO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso ISD hires first equity officer

El Paso’s largest school district, which has long struggled with academic achievement gaps between its wealthiest and poorest students, has hired its first equity officer. The El Paso Independent School District board on May 17 approved the hiring of Marivel Macias as chief organizational transformation and equity officer, a new executive cabinet-level position created by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces business owners impacted by high crime

LAS CRUCES, Texas -- Las Cruces business owners gathered Thursday to discuss their frustrations with city leaders they say fail to deal with high crime in their area. The business owners vented frustrations over vandalism, theft, and safety threats. Some examples the business owners say they've faced are broken windows and stolen catalytic converters.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force

EL PASO, Texas - Sergio Estrada is one of 24 Texas teachers selected to join the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher Vacancy Task Force. The task force is comprised of 26 teachers and 26 school system administrators charged with identifying solutions and address the current school staffing challenges facing the state. Estrada is the only The post Riverside High School teacher only one from El Paso selected to serve on task force appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy