El Paso businessman arrested on deceptive business practice charge

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Seventy missing children were recovered in a three-week operation called “Operation Lost Souls.” Homeland Security Investigations El Paso reports most of the missing children were found in West Texas. The children were found in Midland, Odessa, El Paso, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Colorado, and Ciudad...
EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons (CAP) detectives arrested Angel Hinojos, 21, in connection with a double shooting on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of E. 7th Street in the Segundo Barrio, police officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Jalisco Cafe.
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered. “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
EL PASO, Texas – The Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso is warning the public after multiple people used illicit drugs and then had overdose symptoms. Officials believe the drugs were mixed with a synthetic opioid. Last week, in 36 hours a total of nine patients were taken to local hospitals after they experienced signs
EL PASO, Texas - Students at Hughey Elementary School received a special visit from El Paso County Sheriff Deputies. It was an opportunity for the deputies to talk to the children about being a law enforcement officer, their duties and encourage them to consider joining the field. Deputies showed the students gear and equipment they
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The woman who accused El Paso Police Department officers of beating her in front of her children following an alleged DWI crash had her DWI court case dismissed on Wednesday, according to a news release from Attorney Randall Kallinen who represents Anna Marie Barnes.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, Texas-In the days following the Uvalde shooting, Governor Greg Abbott was front and center holding news conferences. El Paso had a similar visit after the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Governor Abbott came to El Paso to listen to our state legislative delegation, as well as the families of those shot on that day.
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mayor Pro Temp Peter Svarzbein and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez invited the community to come together in a solemn moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Held at the East-Central park where a memorial wall for the victims of the August 3 massacre, the vigil was an emotional […]
A rash of recent drug overdoses, including two recent deaths, led the El Paso office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to issue a safety bulletin over Memorial Day weekend warning of possible increased dangers from synthetic opioids. Two brothers died of drug overdoses at a home in Northeast El...
EL PASO, Texas — A large police presence is responding in downtown El Paso. The areas near 7th Avenue and St. Vrain Street have been taped off by police. We have reached out to El Paso police and fire for more information. A spokesman with El Paso fire told...
EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso County Attorney's office tells abc-7 they will seek serious punishment for juveniles making false threats against schools. This comes after the scare at Bel Air high school Thursday, after rumors of an armed person with a gun circulated, which led to a school lockdown. Police said it was
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
El Paso’s largest school district, which has long struggled with academic achievement gaps between its wealthiest and poorest students, has hired its first equity officer. The El Paso Independent School District board on May 17 approved the hiring of Marivel Macias as chief organizational transformation and equity officer, a new executive cabinet-level position created by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.
LAS CRUCES, Texas -- Las Cruces business owners gathered Thursday to discuss their frustrations with city leaders they say fail to deal with high crime in their area. The business owners vented frustrations over vandalism, theft, and safety threats. Some examples the business owners say they've faced are broken windows and stolen catalytic converters.
EL PASO, Texas - Sergio Estrada is one of 24 Texas teachers selected to join the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher Vacancy Task Force. The task force is comprised of 26 teachers and 26 school system administrators charged with identifying solutions and address the current school staffing challenges facing the state. Estrada is the only
The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is getting a $3 million state grant to prosecute alleged Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius.The money brokered through Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office will allow El Paso prosecutors to prepare for a possible trial change of venue.
New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 41.6% as 4,531 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,199 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
EL PASO -- A former El Paso chief of police has a connection to the family of one of the Uvalde school shooting victims. Carlos Leon, now a county commissioner, bought a Golden Retriever pup to give to his grandson. He told ABC-7 that after the shooting, he called the...
UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: El Paso Police say a text message began circulating at 1:16 pm. of an armed subject in or around Bel Air. Police say there has been no confirmed incident at the school, but the school is on lockdown. Parents are asked to go to Santa Monica and...
