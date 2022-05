Bo Scarbrough has become one of the best decisions Skip Holtz and the Birmingham Stallions made. Since joining the team on May 9, Scarbrough totaled back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances and earned the United States Football League’s Offensive Player of the Week. Birmingham’s offense struggled Sunday against the Pittsburgh Maulers, but Scarbrough carried the team to a 26-16 victory at Protective Stadium. He recorded 100 yards rushing on 27 carries, carrying defenders for nearly four yards (3.7) per attempt. The Stallions’ offensive line did not have its best outing, but Scarbrough found ways to make it work. His efforts continue Birmingham’s undefeated season at 7-0 as the Stallions clinch a USFL playoff berth.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO