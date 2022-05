ROCKLAND — Those who attended the “Ukuleles for Ukraine” concert at The Strand Theatre on May 22 saw artist Claudia Rosti’s painting “Prayers for Ukraine” displayed on the stage. The Thomaston resident began making and selling blue and yellow heart-shaped sunflower pins to benefit the children of Ukraine back in March, at the same time State Rep. Vicki Doudera got the idea to host a ukulele fundraiser to aid UNICEF’s humanitarian work in Ukraine. The two joined forces last week when Rosti presented Rep. Doudera with a check for $2000, raised from the sale of her pins, cards, and paintings, pushing the fundraiser’s tally closer to the goal of $10,000.

THOMASTON, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO