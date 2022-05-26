Gary Craft Sr.

Kathleen Myra Reece, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 30, 2022. Kathleen, affectionately known as Kay by her friends and family and as “Babe” by her adoring husband, was born on January 12, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine (Lehman) Russell. Kay was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. When her husband, George, pastored she was very active and she volunteered for many years at the church food pantry. A true servant, Kay was gentle and always kind. Kay’s favorite thing in life was being a wife and mother. She loved and adored her family and cherished time spent together making many fond memories. One of her favorite things to do was attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and other events. Kay enjoyed staying fit and loved going to the gym. She met with her classmates of the class of 1953, “The Club”, every year to catch up.

