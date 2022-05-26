ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Gary Craft Sr.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Craft Sr., 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 19, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky to Sherman and Geneva (Hall) Craft Sr. Gary was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 1216 for 14...

Kathleen Myra Reece

Kathleen Myra Reece, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 30, 2022. Kathleen, affectionately known as Kay by her friends and family and as “Babe” by her adoring husband, was born on January 12, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine (Lehman) Russell. Kay was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. When her husband, George, pastored she was very active and she volunteered for many years at the church food pantry. A true servant, Kay was gentle and always kind. Kay’s favorite thing in life was being a wife and mother. She loved and adored her family and cherished time spent together making many fond memories. One of her favorite things to do was attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and other events. Kay enjoyed staying fit and loved going to the gym. She met with her classmates of the class of 1953, “The Club”, every year to catch up.
MANSFIELD, OH
Rosemary Quitter

Rosemary Quitter (June 5, 1934- May 23, 2022) passed away quietly and gracefully at home, in her sleep with her husband of 67 years, Jim, by her side. Memorial Services will be held in Delaware, Ohio on June 20th, 2022. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Mary’s Bereavement Fund. Follow the link for further details.
DELAWARE, OH
Pioneer trio headed to National SkillsUSA competition

SHELBY -- Three girls, Reghan Henry, Summer Kennard and Amadia Aguire arrived at Pioneer Career & Technology Center from three different schools. They had three different goals, different backgrounds and visions. Yet they found friendship and maybe even their future at Pioneer. During the school year, the trio went to...
SHELBY, OH
Red, White & Blue Banner Benefit Brunch set for June 19 in Crestline

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is hosting a brunch on Sunday June 19 at noon to raise funds for the purchase of materials needed to display Veteran Banners around downtown Crestline. The Red, White & Blue Banner Benefit Brunch will take place at the Crestline St....
CRESTLINE, OH
Sworn in: Mansfield Fire Department welcomes 5 new firefighters

MANSFIELD -- The Thundering Herd's loss became the Mansfield Fire Department's gain. Mike Garn, a 6-foot-5 member of the Marshall University football team until injuries forced him from the game, was among five new firefighters sworn in on Tuesday afternoon during a ceremony at Station 1 on Third Street. GALLERY:...
MANSFIELD, OH
Art by Highland students helps to heal

SPARTA -- Six pieces of art created by Highland Local School District students were recently selected by representatives for recognition by Akron Children’s Hospital. “Akron Children’s is committed to include art that patients and parents can enjoy as they navigate their way through very strong emotions” says spokesperson for Akron Children’s, Jill Hazen.
AKRON, OH
Community Foundation for Crawford County awards $184K in scholarships to local students

BUCYRUS - The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $184,000 in scholarships to both graduating seniors and current college students. As President Lisa Workman explained, “Due to the high drop-out rate of college students and the high cost of postsecondary education, we have come to see value in giving an increasing number of our scholarships to current college students. Graduating seniors also already have so many more scholarship opportunities than they will later in their college career.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mansfield celebrates Memorial Day with parade, speakers, heroes

MANSFIELD -- Harold Richard Gahm and Jack Cowell know from first-person experience the sacrifice that embodies the spirit of Memorial Day. The duo, representing Mansfield's World War II veterans, were honored during Monday's parade and program that sprawled down Park Avenue West and spilled into the Gazebo on a sun-splashed morning.
MANSFIELD, OH
Judge Steve Hayes, son of Woody Hayes, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes, 76, has died, according to a statement from Ohio State University. Steve Hayes earned a degree in international studies and a law degree from OSU. He went on to serve as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Galion advanced woodworking students help enrich the school campus

GALION -- Students in Bruce Weirich’s Advanced Woodworking class at Galion High School were tasked with a project from Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding to design and build picnic tables for different areas of the school district’s campus. The results are eight beautiful new picnic tables at the district’s...
GALION, OH
Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week to deter and intercept impaired drivers. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Oak Harbor finds small margin for win in tilt with Lexington

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Oak Harbor to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Lexington 5-4 in Ohio high school softball on May 28. In recent action on May 24, Lexington faced off against Bryan and Oak Harbor took on Wauseon on May 21 at Oak Harbor High School. For a full recap, click here.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Body Discovered at Ohio Meijer Store

Body Discovered at Ohio Meijer StoreSCDN Graphics Department. by Cyn Mackley, SCDN Midwest Crime & Justice Editor. A tragic discovery at a Maumee, Ohio Meijer store shut the store down for several hours on Thursday.
OSP: Berlin Center motorcycle crash claims second life

The Monday crash between a truck and a motorcycle on state Route 224 in Berlin Center has claimed another life. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Christie Olson, who was the passenger on the motorcycle has also died from injuries from the crash. The motorcycle was driven by 62-year-old Joseph Olson of Windham, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.
BERLIN CENTER, OH
Crawford County Fair royalty competition applications open

BUCYRUS -- The Crawford County Fair royalty committee has opened applications for the 2022 royalty contest, including queen, king, prince, princess and livestock royalty. Applications can be found at https://crawford.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/member-forms-applications. Applications are due back to the extension office on or before June 20 at 4:30pm. All contestants must belong to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

