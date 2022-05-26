ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwayne District rehires treasurer for another year; student achievement honored

By Linda Hall
The Daily Record
 5 days ago
Norwayne Local School District Board of Education

KEY ACTION Using the retire/rehire process, the Norwayne district school board voted 5-0 to rehire treasurer Sandy Hadsell for an additional year.

KEY DISCUSSION In December 2021 the board accepted Hadsell's resignation for the purpose of retirement, effective July 31, 2022.

In March of 2022 Superintendent Kevin Leatherman said the district asked Hadsell to return to the position for one additional year. Following state guidelines, a hearing about rehiring Hadsell was held in April.

"My contract will be for one year, effective Aug. 1, 2022," Hadsell said in an email. "I will be half time with a salary of $42,500."

OTHER DISCUSSION The board celebrated student achievement.

"We had a very successful spring (in athletics)," said Norwayne Superintendent Kevin Leatherman.

Boys and girls track earned a WCAL and a district title -- "a pretty rare feat in the same year," Leatherman said.

The boys baseball team was co-WCAL champions, and the softball team was a district runner-up.

"Every spring sport did extremely well," he said.

Under the leadership of adviser Ann Gerber, the Norwayne High School JustWrite Ohio team won second place in the state. Five team members placed in the top 15 in competition.

Brett Boss, Carly Csapo, Connor Garrison and Kelsie Mannasmith were recognized for being awarded their state FFA degree.

Student achievement has been noted in other ways as well with the new high school initiative called Bobcat Bonus. Five students per week have been honored for "being captured doing positive things," Leatherman said, making them also eligible for a prize drawing.

Based on the Bobcat Bonus, he said, "We see a definite change in student behavior and culture. I'm pretty proud of that change."

Reading under the Lights distributed 430 books

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

  • The first Reading under the Lights in the district resulted in "a very successful evening," Leatherman said, with 430 books distributed to participants. The event was held in conjunction with the United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties.
  • The district honored retirees Iva Buckingham, Celesta Clay and Jan Wiles.
  • Graduation exercises will be held at the school on Sunday, May 29, 2:30 p.m.
  • The board approved the transfer of $250,000 from the General Fund into the Turf Replacement Fund. The turf field is about halfway through its life expectancy of 10 to 12 years, Leatherman said, and in the long term, it will have to be replaced. "We will have money there when the time comes."
  • The board approved a fiscal shared services agreement with Beacon Hill School, a private school, for Fiscal Year 2023. "We share a treasurer," Leatherman said.

UP NEXT Regular session, June 27, 4 p.m., Norwayne High School library, 350 S. Main St., Creston

