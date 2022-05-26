Dollywood gears up for a busy 2022 summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After multiple summers dimmed by the pandemic, Dollywood staff are excited for a summer of family fun.

The amusement park is named after famed icon Dolly Parton, and has fun available for the whole family. In addition to roller coasters, water attractions, and plenty of food, they have special events throughout the summer months.

The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is June 18-August 7, and will include extended park hours, show-stopping live entertainment, and nightly fireworks.

There will also be a Drone Spectacular show, more than 500 drones will paint pictures in the sky, choreographed to music.

Splash Country is also back with a Downtown Float Trip on the ‘river,’ or take a 70-foot drop on Fire Tower Falls.

Gazillion Bubbles Aurora will return with New York performers creating bubble masterpieces throughout the park.

Be sure to bring a backpack with water to stay hydrated all summer long!

