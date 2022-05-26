ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Dollywood gears up for a busy 2022 summer

By Lauren Layton
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElYSI_0frM3lFc00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After multiple summers dimmed by the pandemic, Dollywood staff are excited for a summer of family fun.

The amusement park is named after famed icon Dolly Parton, and has fun available for the whole family. In addition to roller coasters, water attractions, and plenty of food, they have special events throughout the summer months.

Dolly Parton says she making a musical about Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is June 18-August 7, and will include extended park hours, show-stopping live entertainment, and nightly fireworks.

There will also be a Drone Spectacular show, more than 500 drones will paint pictures in the sky, choreographed to music.

Splash Country is also back with a Downtown Float Trip on the ‘river,’ or take a 70-foot drop on Fire Tower Falls.

Gazillion Bubbles Aurora will return with New York performers creating bubble masterpieces throughout the park.

Be sure to bring a backpack with water to stay hydrated all summer long!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RocketCityMom

Summer Train Rides at the North Alabama Railroad Museum

All aboard! Summer has arrived in Huntsville and there’s so much going on for kids to do! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Summer Bucket List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer three different train rides through the countryside, and if you act fast you can snag seats on all three this summer. The best part is you don’t have to worry about the weather – a little bit of rain won’t stop the train!
biogamergirl.com

Photos: Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic 2022

The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic is the oldest hot-air balloon race in the mid-South and started in Decatur, Alabama in 1978. This year's event took place during the weekend of May 28-29, 2022. Thousands of attendees were at the event enjoying the morning balloon races, evening tether rides and great food. The event had live music, car and craft shows, inflatables for the kids, vendors with unique items and much more. Here are a few photos from this year's event:
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Outdoor Experiences In My Favorite Alabama Mountain Town

Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
FORT PAYNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollywood#Amusement Park#All Summer Long#Gears#Roller Coasters#Taco Bell#Mexican#Splash Country#Whnt Com
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dust devil formation caught on camera

FLORENCE, Ala. (CBS/REUTERS) – Eyewitness video showed a dust devil formation at the Veterans Park in Florence, Alabama, United States, on May 15. The sand storm was formed during a youth baseball practice. “(There was a) Tornado warning at Veterans Park, Florence… pretty cool stuff happens at baseball practice”, Courtney Mahan, who shot the video, […]
FLORENCE, AL
wvtm13.com

Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Memorial Day grocery shopping may come with sticker shock

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WPMI) — The meat section at the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is well stocked for Memorial Day weekend, filled with items people will be looking to grill for their holiday weekend gatherings, but shoppers first have to digest the sticker shock. Experts say on average, items at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
The Cullman Tribune

Falkville to welcome new bakery Homemade by LaLa in June

FALKVILLE, Ala. – A new business is coming to Falkville soon! Homemade by LaLa is set to open in Falkville in June. Owner Lela Weeks currently operates under Cottage Food Laws out of her house but is soon to get her own storefront to continue selling her baked goods. Weeks has been baking since 2006 after doing some baking for a job in a coffee shop, then teaching herself more complicated baking and decorating. She worked as a cook at Disney World for 10 years from 2011-2021 working her way up to pastry chef assistant. During the pandemic, she was furloughed...
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Honors Fallen Influences With Emotional Huntsville Finale [Video/Full Audio]

They say to know where you’re going, you gotta know where you’ve been. Widespread Panic hasn’t missed a step during its 30+ years performing and certainly remembers its roots as the band paid respects to its late mentors, influences, and friends that are gone but not forgotten. At last night’s show that lead into Memorial Day at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, AL, Widespread Panic honored Willie Dixon, Billy Joe Shaver, Vic Chesnutt, Daniel Hutchens, Col. Bruce Hampton, Garrie Vereen, Todd Nance, and Michael Houser.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy