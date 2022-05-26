ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Austin Butler was rushed to hospital after filming ‘Elvis’

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

It seems that portraying Elvis Presley took a toll on Austin Butler , as he had to be rushed to the hospital after filming the highly anticipated biopic, revealing that he started feeling “excrutiating pain.”

During a recent interview with GQ the actor shared his experience working on the set of the movie. and the challenging preparation he went through to portray the music legend.

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital,” Butler said, referring to the last day of shooting, “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished ‘Elvis.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AA3G1_0frM3jUA00 GettyImages

The Baz Luhrmann film was set to start production in early 2020, after the actor was chosen to play the coveted role of Elvis in 2019, however filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Austin says he is “grateful” he had more time to prepare.

The Hollywood star confessed he had “ images of Elvis everywhere, from every time period” in his apartment, and took the time to learn everything he could about the iconic musician

“I think the film would have been very different if we had started shooting at that point, and I’m grateful I had the time to let myself marinate,” he admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSBBC_0frM3jUA00 GettyImages
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley

Austin also met with Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who has praised the actor for his performance alongside her daughter Lisa Marie , even revealing they had emotional moments relieving her time with the late singer while watching the film.

“She looked like an angel,” Austin said, “I walked down the hall with Baz afterwards with tears in my eyes.”

