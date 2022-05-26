ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago expected to move to "high risk" for COVID-19 on Friday, but no return to mask or vaccine mandates

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdi5X_0frM3hii00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago likely will move into the "high risk" level for COVID-19 on Friday, although city officials said that will not mean a return to mask or vaccine mandates, as hospitalizations from the virus remain low.

"We are not reinstating the mask or vaccine requirement mandates, because the health system in Chicago remains stable," Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Ken Meyer said.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, with COVID-19 cases still rising in Chicago, the city is expected to move into the CDC's high COVID-19 community level on Friday.

Chicago is currently averaging 290 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to Arwady.

"We remain out of the top 15 states in terms of cases, and I don't have major concern about the direction that cases are going," Arwady said.

Arwady said, while the city is still recommending that people wear masks indoors, because the city is currently at the "medium risk" level for COVID-19, she doesn't believe a mask mandate is necessary unless hospitals start to get overwhelmed with cases again.

"Here in Chicago, if our health care system is threatened, I would not hesitate to put a mask requirement back in place," Arwady said. "The last thing we want is COVID to get out of control again."

The city is averaging 28 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, compared to more than 300 per day at the peak of the Omicron surge earlier this year.

But Arwady said hospitalizations going up very slowly compared to earlier in the pandemic, so there is "no major worry here at the moment, but especially as you move into high, we're keeping our eye on it."

Chicago's 34 acute-care hospitals are currently treating 204 COVID-19 patients, with 31 of them in intensive care, and 11 on ventilators. During the peak of the COVID surge in January, hospitals were seeing 10 times as many patients.

Arwady said she remains concerned that there could be a new strain of the virus that would be more infectious than previous strains, and could cause hospitals to fill up again, and force officials to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions, but she said there's nothing to suggest that the dominant Omicron strain is going to get out of control.

Arwady said since March, Chicago has consistently seen the fewest COVID deaths of any point of the pandemic, averaging only 1-3 deaths per week across the city during that time. At the peak of the pandemic, 50 to 60 Chicagoans were dying of COVID-19 every day, according to Arwady.

Comments / 6

Related
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases to push Chicago to high risk by Memorial Day Weekend

The positivity rate in three of Chicago’s Black zip codes has declined after three straight weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, according to a Crusader analysis of data from the Chicago Department of Public Health. The news comes as health officials predict Chicago will enter high risk status by Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds expected at Chicago beaches for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to a Chicago beach, you may want to claim your spot early. With temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, crowds are expected.The Chicago Park District has been struggling to hire lifeguards for the season. Officials said there are enough lifeguards for the beaches, but there is still a shortage for the pools. You can swim when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position. Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.Park district pools reopen in June. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day commemorations in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker will honor fallen service members during a Memorial Day commemorations in the Chicago area. Lightfoot will attend Chicago's 26th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park at 11 a.m.Pritzker will speak at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Lions Park Veterans Memorial. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
NBC Chicago

Will Mask Mandates Return? What to Know as 15 Illinois Counties Elevated to ‘High' COVID Level

Masks are now recommended in the city of Chicago and 15 Illinois counties that have been elevated to a "high community level" status ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. In line with metrics criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suburban Cook, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties are all at a "high community level" for COVID-19, meaning masks are encouraged regardless of one's vaccination status.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA operating on holiday schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week. Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19. Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Mask#Mandates#Covid
CBS Chicago

Chicago, suburbs, collar counties now at high community risk level for COVID-19, CDC says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 15 Illinois counties to the high community risk level for COVID-19 – including Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties. The announcement came before a long holiday weekend was set to begin.The counties now on the high community level are Cook County – apparently including both the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County – as well as DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Grundy counties. Boone, Lee, and Winnebago counties in Northern Illinois, and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties downstate, are also on the...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CBS Chicago

Doctors recommend people follow CDC guidelines over Memorial Day weekend amid COVID spike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday weekend upon us along with a surge in COVID-19 cases, we're all asking the same questions: Should we gather? and if we do, should it be outside? and what about masks?CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talks to an expert to get some answers."Now we've moved into the high risk and high risk means we have more people hospitalized related to COVID infection."Dr. Susan Bleasdale is an infectious disease specialist at UI Health.  "There have been deaths, but they have not yet been to the same level that we've seen earlier in the pandemic," she...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Chicago

If You Think It's Allergies, It's Probably COVID, Top Doc Says

As high levels of mold and increased cases of COVID-19 hit the Chicago area, the city's top doctor says to assume the symptoms are a sign of the contagious virus. "If you think you have a cold, if you think you have allergies, there is a good chance right now with how much COVID is around that it could be COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "No shame in being diagnosed with COVID, especially if you've done everything - you're up to date with your vaccines."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

IDPH issues warning of rabid bats in 4 Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.  
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy