ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All Unholy Abilities in V Rising: Full List

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Players in V Rising are...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

'Monster' 3-Line Rifle Warzone Loadout is 'Strongest' Sniper in Season 3 Reloaded

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, the 3-Line Rifle is seemingly shaping up to be a dark horse candidate for the title of "best sniper" in the game. As discussed in our sniper rifle tier list for Season 3 Reloaded, the 3-Life Rifle received a hefty amount of buffs in Raven Software's latest weapon balancing pass, perhaps clearing the runway for it to be the best sniper in Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Aceu Claims Wraith 'No Longer Meta' for Apex Legends

NRG Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn claimed that the iconic character Wraith has finally been overshadowed by new characters that have been added to the game. The claim came in a video on the NRG Apex Legends YouTube account video called "The Ultimate Apex Legends Tier List" and featured creators aceu and LuluLuvely. Aceu makes this claim in the wake of numerous updates and balance changes that have come to the game recently.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Sombra Players Call for Buffs in Overwatch 2

After the first Overwatch 2 Beta, there have been a number of fixes and requests by fans, either nerfing some characters or buffing others. However, it seems that Sombra has received the most requests for a tune-up following her terrible pick rate. Overwatch 2's beta has come to a close,...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Aceu Explains Why Pathfinder is an Overpowered Pick in Apex Legends

There are a few picks in Apex Legends that make for powerful options in any team, whether it be due to their Tactical or Ultimate abilities. One of the more popular choices, Pathfinder, can be an overpowered pick of Legend, and popular Apex Legends player aceu has explained why he feels the Scout is one of the best "pusher legends" in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

ImperialHal Has No Doubt Which Weapon is Dominating the Apex Legends Meta

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has a clear and concise answer on what weapon is absolutely dominating the current meta. It may come as a surprise to some after the weeks of memes about heavy weapons. Most players are carrying duel heavy weapon loadouts rocking any combination of the Spitfire, Flatline, Hemlok, or C.A.R. SMG. Most players were furious the R-301 was put in the Replicator and they joked there would be a long line waiting to craft the weapon, But it's been pretty stale at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy