ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

TAKE 5 $19K Winning Tickets Sold in Brooklyn and Elmhurst

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – Two lucky TAKE 5 tickets were bought for the May...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
6sqft

Lottery opens for 23 middle-income units next to Van Cortlandt Park in Riverdale, from $1,800/month

All renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are being accepted for 23 middle-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 6375 Broadway in North Riverdale, the seven-story building sits across the street from Van Cortlandt Park, the city’s third-largest park at more than a thousand acres. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income–or between $61,715 annually for a single person and $187,330 for a family of five–are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,800/month studios to $2,350/month two bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

Two Take 5 lotto tickets worth nearly $20K each sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery. One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28. Another […]
WATERVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Clinton, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

NEW: Kosher Coney Waffle Comes to Brooklyn

Coney Waffle is well known down the shore for its delicious and creative kosher ice cream creations. With summer fast approaching, the sweets shop has chosen the perfect time to open its second branch, this time at Coney Island. The menu features over-the-top milkshakes, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and over...
BROOKLYN, NY
informnny.com

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. One winning ticket was sold for the May 25 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $19,336.50 and was purchased at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 895 Ulster Avenue in Kingston. The winning numbers were 1-8-13-25-33.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Shots ring out in NYC over violent Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shots rang out across New York City over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed this weekend. Early on Saturday, a man was shot in Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

L’Appartement 4F Arrives to Large Crowds in Brooklyn Heights

L’Appartement 4F, the new French bakery which got its start in an actual apartment during the pandemic, has folks lining up for their fresh croissants and other baked goods. The trick is to get their early when the shop first opens, as items sell our quickly. Among the baked...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take 5#Bush Deli#Lucky Huang Grocery Store
PIX11

Shootings across NYC on Memorial Day following bloody weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Multiple people were shot in separate incidents around New York City early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot in the chest during a dispute on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, Queens, around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital and described as stable. Over in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Stereogum

Harlem Street Renamed After Rapper Big L

A street in Harlem has been renamed after Lamont Coleman, the rapper who went by Big L. A sign on the corner of W 140th Street and Lenox Avenue in New York City now reads Lamont “Big L” Coleman Way. The location is near where Coleman was shot and killed in 1999.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New York LLC Claims $5 Million Lottery Prize

An LLC has claimed a $5 million New York Lottery prize.AOG For Change, an LLC based in the Albany County hamlet of Delmar, claimed a top prize in the lottery's Set for Life scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24. The group opted to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy