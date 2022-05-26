TAKE 5 $19K Winning Tickets Sold in Brooklyn and Elmhurst

All renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are being accepted for 23 middle-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 6375 Broadway in North Riverdale, the seven-story building sits across the street from Van Cortlandt Park, the city’s third-largest park at more than a thousand acres. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income–or between $61,715 annually for a single person and $187,330 for a family of five–are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,800/month studios to $2,350/month two bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO