16 Year-Old Shot In The Hand In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say two people were killed and a third was injured following a shooting in the 400 block of N. East Avenue Saturday night. Officers responded to the area around 10:48p.m. where they found two adult males inside a white vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim has been identified as a 35-year-old male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim is only identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later police found a third victim nearby and that 31-year old male was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO