Baltimore, MD

59 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide which took place...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Inner Harbor Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Monday identified a 17-year-old boy killed over the weekend in a double shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Neal Mack and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after both were shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Pratt Street, Baltimore Police said. Mack later died of his injuries, while the teenage girl survived. At last check, she remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Mack was an intern for Tendea Family, a community service organization that aims to curb crime in Baltimore. The group described him as “funny young man” and a “leader.” “Yes Neal was stubborn,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Baltimore Man Who Was Shot In 2009

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 31-year-old Baltimore man who died last year, more than a decade after after he was shot, authorities said Monday. Theodore Brown was the victim of a shooting that unfolded on Dec. 30, 2009, in the 1900 block of North Wolfe Street, according to Baltimore Police, who say the 31-year-old later died on March 24, 2021. Brown’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of complications stemming from injuries suffered in the shooting. Homicide detectives were notified Friday of the autopsy’s findings. His death is now being investigated as part of the more than 130 homicides city police are working in 2022. Anyone with information about Brown’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Harford County Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Bel Air, Monday. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road for reported gunfire. Once on scene, police observed a 23-year-old man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Bel Air Apartment, Deputies Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead inside of a Bel Air apartment on Monday, according to authorities. Harford County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the northern section of the county responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road around 5:25 a.m. They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Medics who arrived at the site of the shooting pronounced the man dead, deputies said. Following the shooting, forensic technicians collected evidence, and detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began trying to determine who killed the man, according to authorities. Although the motive for the murder remains under investigation, detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, deputies said. The identity of the man will not be made public until his next of kin is notified. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.  
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Shot To Death In Car In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Transit Authority Police discovered a woman inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim, who was identified by police only as an adult female, was pronounced dead on the scene by responding Medics. Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Killed In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore Saturday Night

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say two people were killed and a third was injured following a shooting in the 400 block of N. East Avenue Saturday night. Officers responded to the area around 10:48p.m. where they found two adult males inside a white vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim has been identified as a 35-year-old male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim is only identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later police found a third victim nearby and that 31-year old male was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Memorial Day Weekend In Baltimore Leaves Four Dead, Including Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A violent holiday weekend in Baltimore left a teenager, a woman, and two men dead. Two other teens and another man were injured. Saturday afternoon, two 17-year-old teenagers—a boy and a girl—were shot near the Inner Harbor. The girl survived her injuries, but 17-year-old Neal Mack later died. Mack was an intern for the anti-violence group Tendea Family. Mayor Brandon Scott said while the focus has been on the violence at the Inner Harbor, he’s concerned about tragedies across the city. There was a triple shooting in East Baltimore that left two men dead and a woman was found shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: 2 men shot in Southeast DC

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast, D.C., leaving police on the lookout for an SUV spotted near the scene. DC police responded to the 3900 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast, D.C. around 3:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were conscious and breathing, according to police.
SOUTHEAST, NY
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Fatal Dirt Bike Accident In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A dirt bike rider dies after being involved in an accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35p.m. Saturday night. Baltimore City Police officers responding to the area discovered the 31-year-old dirt bike rider lying on the ground and suffering from a massive head injury. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation reveals the dirt bike rider was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion, which knocked him off the bike. The fatal crash remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of gunshots at 7:34 p.m., police said. Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022 They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

