ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2022 Youth Leadership Recognition Award Recipients Honored

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each year, the New York State Senate recognizes young people with the Youth Leadership Recognition Awards. Senator Pam Helming celebrated award recipients from the 54th District during an awards ceremony Wednesday at Finger Lakes Community College. Senator Helming said, “It’s so important to celebrate our young...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Newark DRI Committee to Hear Presentations for Proposed Projects

Plans are moving forward with the Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Sponsors of proposed projects for the DRI will present their proposals to the Local Planning Committee on Wednesday night at the Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Organizers say the meeting at 6 p.m. is primarily a working session for the Committee, but the public is invited to attend.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo’s Purple Heart Wall of Honor Dedicated

It’s been 4-years in the making, and last night the Waterloo Purple Heart Wall of Honor in LaFayette Park was formally dedicated. The memorial lists the names of 101 American military personnel who received the Purple Heart. More names will be added. Five pieces of granite now make up the memorial.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Helming
FL Radio Group

Three Receive Service Excellence Awards From Thompson

UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 second-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards. Jason Ashbaugh of Canandaigua, special procedures technician, Interventional Radiology. Tammy Clark of Conesus, RN, floor 3 West. Kyle Lombardozzi of Walworth, radiology technician, Diagnostic Imaging. The Service...
THOMPSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Receives Grant for Healthier Schools

Seneca County has received a grant to promote physical activity and healthy eating in schools. Finger Lakes Times reports the 1.5 million dollar grant from the State Health Department will be spread over five years with the goal of increasing physical fitness in schools. Methods include purchasing gym equipment, creating after school exercise clubs, and providing healthier food options.
FL Radio Group

Yates County Public Health Schedules Upcoming Free Rabies Clinic

Yates County Public Health wants you and your family to be safe from rabies, which is fatal but is 100-percent preventable. To keep your family safe, Public Health recommends you avoid contact with wildlife, keep your pets vaccinated and report exposure to wild animals or stray pets to the agency. Public Health offers free rabies vaccine clinics with the next one scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at the Penn Yan Fireman’s Field from 9 until 10 a.m.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Welcomes 7 New Firefighters

At Thursday’s Auburn City Council Meeting, the City welcomed its seven newest firefighters to the force. The new members stood in front of City Council, Fire Chief Mark Fritz, and the mayor where they each took an oath of office administered by Mayor Michael Quill, himself a former firefighter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#Volunteers#Awards Ceremony#School Counselors#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The New York State Senate#Auburn High School#Canandaigua Academy#Gananda High School#Midlakes High School#Red Jacket High School#Sodus High School#Finger Lakes News Radio
FL Radio Group

Interim Director of State Fair Named

There has been a change in leadership at the New York State Fair. Sean Hennessey, an assistant commissioner of the State Department of Transportation, will serve as an interim director and oversee the planning of this year’s fair. Hennessey replaced Troy Waffner, who requested a leave of absence from the position, back in March.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Incident at South Seneca School has Parents Wanting More Security

An incident at South Seneca Middle School has parents wanting more security at schools. Fingerlakes1 reports that, on Monday the 17th, a student was found with a list of names of students and staff on his Chromebook. While the school found no evidence of a threat, parents became concerned of their children’s safety, voicing their opinions at the next day’s school board meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Social Host Law Amendment Debated

Should cannabis be added to the social host law? That’s the question Seneca County Supervisors are trying to answer. The public safety committee this week reviewed a proposed amendment to the law which would add marijuana to the list of items that could result in an adult being arrested for allowing the substance to be used at a party with minors present, and how would that comply with the state’s decriminalization of marijuana.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Third Gender Option Coming to NY IDs

A new option will be coming to driver’s licences, learner permits, and non-driver ID cards. The Governor announced Friday that people will have the choice to choose X as a gender marker on their IDs. This change comes in accordance with New York’s Gender Recognition Act which goes into effect June 24th.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

DEC Launches 2022 HAB Reporting System

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is preparing for one of the more unfortunate aspects of Summer – Harmful Algal Blooms. The 2022 NYHABS online notification and reporting system for harmful algal blooms has begun. An interactive map will display bloom locations. “We encourage New Yorkers to...
SCIENCE
FL Radio Group

State Introduces Ten New Bills to Tighten New York’s Gun Laws

Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday announced that ten bills have been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and around the country. The bills would: require information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new guns; increase accountability for social media platforms; eliminate grandfathering of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices; prohibit the purchase of body armor for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and other measures; require that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle; and close the “any other weapon” loophole.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy