Elle King and Dierks Bentley To Host CMA Fest TV Special

By TK Sanders
 5 days ago
The Country Music Association (CMA) announced the return of its annual three-hour primetime television special, hosted by Elle King and Dierks Bentley, called CMA Fest. The special will air on Wednesday, August 3, in concert with the org’s powerhouse live music festival of the same name in Nashville this summer. Producers hope the special will showcase one of country music‘s most exciting experiences to a nationwide audience.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted programming at Disney, said he looks forward to again partnering with CMA for the television event.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer’s must-see music event, ‘CMA Fest,'” says Mills. “With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night. It will feature the biggest names in Country Music.”

Elle King and Dierks Bentley will both perform at CMA Fest, too

Bentley and King will both perform Sunday, June 12, at the CMA Festival, in addition to their first-time hosting duties. The special films over the course of four days. It will feature live footage, special guests, and collaborations at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. CMA and Disney have partnered to produce the special for the past 18 years.

CMA Fest is a weekend of performances unlike any other in the world of country music. From June 9-12, hundreds of artists in the industry will perform for thousands of fans in and around Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville. All concerts on stages outside of the stadium are free to the public to enjoy. All stage lineups and tickets for the shows are listed on CMA’s website and in their Connect App. Fans can also attend meet-and-greets at the Fan Fair X experience. Both four-day and single-day passes are available for purchase.

CMA Fest is the longest-running country music festival in the world. Industry insiders consider it the gold standard of country music experiences. Prior to COVID-19, the 2019 CMA Fest sold out in record time; and featured visitors from all 50 states and 37 international countries. Now celebrating its 49th year, the festival is stronger than ever. Artists also defer a portion of their performance fees to support music education initiatives, sponsored by the Country Music Association.

The ”Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience” began in 1972 as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

