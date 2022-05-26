Nebraska lands another JUCO star

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha both came up well short in blowout losses on Sunday in regional college baseball action. Iowa (36-19): Iowa couldn’t hang with Michigan (31-26) in a 13-1 loss in seven innings at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. With the loss, the Hawkeyes will await the NCAA selection show on Monday to see if their season continues. Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony, Izaya Fullard, Will Mulflur and Kyle Huckstorf all had one hit each in the loss. Brody Brecht (1-4) got just one out, allowing two runs on two walks and a hit before the rest of the Hawkeyes staff allowed 11 runs on seven hits and seven walks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO