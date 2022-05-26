ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska lands another JUCO star

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball program received another pledge from a JUCO standout on Thursday....

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Crouse eager to take over Treynor volleyball program

(Treynor) -- Lea Crouse has worn many hats in her young coaching career that has spanned a few different schools. And her latest role is the head volleyball coach at Treynor. "I'm excited," Crouse said. "I've wanted to help out with athletics here, so I'm ecstatic about getting the head volleyball position."
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

College Baseball (5/29): Iowa, Omaha take blowout losses

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha both came up well short in blowout losses on Sunday in regional college baseball action. Iowa (36-19): Iowa couldn’t hang with Michigan (31-26) in a 13-1 loss in seven innings at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. With the loss, the Hawkeyes will await the NCAA selection show on Monday to see if their season continues. Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony, Izaya Fullard, Will Mulflur and Kyle Huckstorf all had one hit each in the loss. Brody Brecht (1-4) got just one out, allowing two runs on two walks and a hit before the rest of the Hawkeyes staff allowed 11 runs on seven hits and seven walks.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Baseball Tournament: Matchups, start times for Day 4 from Omaha

It’s Championship Sunday in Omaha. The B1G Baseball Tournament is down to 3 teams. Penn State, Maryland and Indiana were eliminated Saturday. Rutgers has punched its ticket to the championship game, while Iowa and Michigan are set to battle for the other spot. Ohio State won the last B1G...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

After making the NCAA Tournament, what does the future hold for Nebraska softball?

Following a season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament, it didn't take long for the Nebraska softball team to start talking about 2023. "Some of the younger ones grabbed me and said, 'We're going to keep this thing going,'" NU coach Rhonda Revelle said moments after Nebraska lost to North Texas on May 21 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A chance for storms, but mainly in far southeast Nebraska

Memorial Day 2022 was a warm, windy, and humid day for sure! It was mostly dry across southeast Nebraska, although a few had to dodge some very isolated morning showers along with a few in the afternoon as well. But for the most part, the day was dry. The weather...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

State Baseball Rankings (5/30): Clarinda ranked No. 5 by IHSBCA

(KMAland) -- Clarinda is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A rankings from Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals are joined by Sioux City East (4A No. 10) as the only two KMAland conference programs ranked this week. Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr and Treynor are also receiving votes in their respective class.
CLARINDA, IA
thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

7 Points (5/30): Sun's accomplishment, #WhoHomered, top single-game performances so far

(KMAalnd) -- It’s the beginning of the 41st week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for another rousing rendition of Seven Points. Shenandoah’s senior star Jessica (or Le Yuan) Sun joined rare company on Saturday in competing for a state tennis championship. There has been only one other non-foreign exchange student to play for a state singles championship from KMAland during my time covering tennis in the area.
SHENANDOAH, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the...
WOWT

Anti-gun violence group growing in Nebraska following recent mass shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska chapter of a nation-wide organization is growing rapidly following a slew of recent mass shootings across the country. Moms Demand Action is a group that promotes and supports legislation that encourages public safety measures that protect people from gun violence, as well as encourages responsible gun ownership.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (5/28): Shenandoah rallies for walk-off win

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah rallied to walk-off Mount Ayr while Denison-Schleswig, AL and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also in action on Saturday in KMAland baseball. Shenandoah scored four in the bottom of the seventh to grab a walk-off win on a bases-loaded Hunter Dukes walk. Jade Spangler threw five innings, struck out four and gave up five unearned runs. Logan Dickerson tallied two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Michael Reed posted one hit and two RBI.
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

First Alert Day Update: Storms pushing east of Omaha

Mama's Attic is a local hub for Black history. 6 On Your Side: Omaha nonprofit needs new truck to help vets. An Omaha-based nonprofit is dedicated to making sure veterans are cared for. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after...
OMAHA, NE

