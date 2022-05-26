ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry Honors US Military With Support the Troops Event

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIu9R_0frM1dGE00

The Grand Ole Opry honored the military at Tuesday night’s Salute the Troops event in Nashville. The famed show invited dozens of America’s homegrown heroes to enjoy an evening of country music and celebration in recognition of their service, past and present.

Some performers for the evening show included Cam, Riley Green, The War and Treaty, Jake Hoot, Riders in the Sky, Dailey & Vincent and Craig Morgan. Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry vice president and executive producer, told Fox News Digital that the Opry enjoys a long history of supporting and partnering with the American military.

“For years and years, folks in the military have perpetuated the sounds of country music,” he said. “And, of course, you’ve heard tributes to our fighting men and women in country music for years. And it’s just important to the Opry, really in every single show we do … to let those folks know they’re appreciated.”

Rogers also said the concert aligned perfectly with the themes of Memorial Day, like service, honor, and coming home.

“The message that I can share on behalf of every artist who takes our stage and every fan who comes through the doors is simple — and that’s a heartfelt ‘thank you,’” he said. “We, due to their service, get to come [and] enjoy country music every day. And folks from around the world get to come sit in those pews and listen to country music’s most famous show. So, again, it would be a heartfelt ‘thank you.’”

The Grand Ole Opry always leads from the front when it comes to supporting the military

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, a Salute the Troops special guest, said that he and his colleagues remember the sacrifices made by earlier generations of veterans each and every day.

“Every day is a memorial for those who had the privilege to serve. And for those who gave their lives in defense of this great nation,” he said. The Army man and Green Beret said he considers his association with the Grand Ole Opry a “privilege.”

“Country music is so magical,” Huber said. “It tells a story and in a tempo that people actually listen. The American public doesn’t do very well on the listening perspective; so when you get an artist that can tell a story and people listen — and they reflect upon it and it touches their hearts — it hopefully teaches us to try and be better human beings.”

Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Andrew Lombardo agreed, saying that the country music industry always leads the charge in terms of supporting the troops.

“All the members and veterans and current serving service members that are here tonight carry on that strong legacy of heroism — the service and sacrifice that we service members make in order to ensure our nation’s freedom,” Lombardo said.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Country Singer, Army Vet Craig Morgan Urges Veterans To ‘Be Proud’ on Memorial Day

Country music singer Craig Morgan is making veterans a priority on Memorial Day by encouraging them to take pride in their service. Morgan, a 10-year veteran out of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, himself, said that soldiers do not always proud of their work. Sometimes positivity and optimism do not shine through, he said. The antidote, though, is taking pride in your work.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger May Be Forced to Reveal Location of Forrest Fenn’s $1 Million Buried Treasure

When the late Forrest Fenn first buried his treasure of gold and artifacts in Yellowstone National Park, he never imagined that it would draw thousands of hunters. Likely, he wouldn’t have expected the treasure to spur a national court case either. Now, a national park chief ranger may have to reveal the location of the loot in order to confirm that the original hunter found the chest fairly.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Reportedly ‘Thought He Had Superpowers’

During his career, Elvis Presley held several titles. A few that come to mind include the King of Rock-n-Roll, cultural icon, and actor. Yet there seems to be another title that people sometimes forget: superhero. Presley was a big believer in spirituality and faith. Additionally, sometimes his love for his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Jake Hoot
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Have Seriously Mixed Feelings About Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Across a now complete 12 seasons of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” fans have found a well-spring of beloved characters. Some favorites include Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, and Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko. However, while the cast of the procedural drama has received a lot of love, one “Blue Bloods” character, in particular, has received equal amounts of hate, and that’s actress Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan Boyle.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Why Did Adriyan Rae’s Gianna Mackey Leave the Show?

The paramedic crew for “Chicago Fire” has seen a lot of turnover across 10 seasons. Season 1 aired with former paramedics Gabby Dawson and Leslie Shea, though Shea dies a tragic death several seasons in. She gets replaced by current fan-favorite character Sylvie Brett. And Brett’s remained a constant on Ambulance 61 since “Chicago Fire’s” third season. Since then, however, Brett has had a multitude of partners. One of her most recent is a close friend to Squad 3’s Joe Cruz, Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae). Strangely, Mackey appeared in just one season of “Chicago Fire,” and that begs the question, why did she leave?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#The Grand Ole Opry#Dailey Vincent#Fox News Digital#American#Instagram#Opry
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Lands New Role Acting Alongside Frank Grillo

Katrina Law has found major success on “NCIS” as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She’s also previously featured in three separate Hallmark holiday movies, not to mention a host of other popular shows and films. However, now, the cast of “NCIS” is wrapping season 19, with Katrina Law finding a new role alongside Frank Grillo. This time though, “NCIS” fans will see the character in an all-new role as she stars in the upcoming horror-thriller, “Year 2.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Ryan Long Had an ‘Unfair Advantage’ in His Latest Win

Becoming a Jeopardy! champion requires a vast knowledge of a variety of subjects. You never know what category might appear on the iconic Jeopardy! board, and sometimes, it truly comes down to luck. No one can know it all, but if a familiar category happens to appear late in the game, it can mean huge winnings for the fortune contestant. Especially if that Jeopardy contestant is as aggressive with their bets as Ryan Long, the game show’s newest champion.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Here’s How Much ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Paid the US Navy to Use Its Fighter Jets

As we’ve seen in the weeks leading up to the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” a lot of time, effort, and care went into making sure the film conveyed the realities of U.S. Naval aviators as authentically as possible. So, obviously, when it came to filming aerial stunts, Tom Cruise took to the skies in a real-life fighter jet. However, just because you’re Tom Cruise does not mean the Navy rents out their fighter jets for free. In making “Top Gun: Maverick,” the cost, per hour, for the film’s creators to utilize the military’s F/A-18s is absolutely jaw-dropping.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

466K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy