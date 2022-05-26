ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Smoothie shop employee sues man after he threatened, threw drink at her

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hUyB_0frM1Jno00

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An employee of a smoothie shop in Fairfield is suing a man after he yelled racist comments and threw a drink at her earlier this year in a now-viral video .

According to court documents, teenager Gianna Miranda is suing 49-year-old James Iannazzo for money damages, treble damages for violation of intimidation based on bias, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages, amounting in $2,500.

The suit follows an incident on Jan. 22 at Robeks where Iannazzo was arrested after throwing objects, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave the store. According to Fairfield police, Iannazzo had purchased a smoothie earlier in the day, and his son had an allergic reaction to the drink.

Iannazzo returned to the shop and shouted multiple obscenities and derogatory/racial slurs at the employees when they could not tell him who had made the drink. Court documents show that Iannazzo called Miranda an “immigrant loser” and threatened her. Before leaving, he threw a smoothie at her, striking her neck and side.

Viral video: Man yells racist remarks, throws drink at Fairfield smoothie shop employees

Iannazzo told police that he had requested no peanut butter in the drink, but did not mention that his child had an allergy. Miranda told News 8 that while she was working at Robeks, she’d had her fair share of customers, but never dealt with anyone “this aggressive” and was “never threatened to get killed by any of them.”

Court documents said Iannazzo’s actions have caused Miranda “harm both mentally and physically and is under treatment as a result of this assault.”

Iannazzo was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second degree breach of peace, and first degree criminal trespass. The man has since been fired from his employer. He was due in court in February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTNH

PD: 3 juveniles arrested after taking part in TikTok ‘Orbeeze Challenge’

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police have arrested three juveniles after allegedly shooting projectiles at passing pedestrians. Police said on May 28, officers received a call from various locations around town saying that a group of juveniles was shooting projectiles at passing pedestrians from inside a car. Officers began searching the areas for the vehicle […]
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

South Windsor police arrest man for February car crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police stated they arrested a man who crashed into someone’s yard in February 2022. Thomas W. Calabrese, 52, was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from a car crash last February, according to the South Windsor police’s press release. According to the report, a car driven by Calabrese […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge. New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone. Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothie#Allergy#Police#Nexstar#Wtnh#Violent Crime
WTNH

Police seek public assistance to find missing man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have alerted that local resident Julio Pacheco, 69, is missing. Pacheco suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, and Meriden police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him. Pacheco left his home on Saturday, May 28 at approximately 5 p.m. He is 5’4″, weighs approximately […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Two arrested after pointing paintball gun at children

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested in Danbury on Tuesday after pointing a paintball gun at children, police said. The Danbury Police Department responded to multiple calls of two males pointing weapons from inside their cars at children waiting for their school buses. Officers located the car and arrested both individuals. Officials said […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Police seek information about man wanted for Bridgeport murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Police said Glenn Pettway is wanted for the May 28, 2022, murder of Marisol Dumeng in Bridgeport. Police said Pettway should be considered armed and dangerous. Pettway is described as a 28-year-old Black male, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn

Family grieves for 29-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the head in front of 367 Lexington Ave. just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but they say it appears the suspect shot him and drove off.
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Police investigate Meriden stabbing

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating an alleged domestic abuse situation involving a stabbing that occurred on Sunday night. Police announced that they received a 9-1-1 call on Sunday evening regarding a stabbing in the area of Camp and Colony Street. When officers arrived on the scene, a victim was found with a […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven woman arrested for drugs, narcotics, firearm possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have arrested a North Haven woman, Francesca Pisano, 28, on charges related to drugs, narcotics, and firearm possession. Hamden police announced that on Sunday evening, they received a report of a woman holding a gun and sitting outside of an apartment complex on the 600 block of Fitch Street. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy