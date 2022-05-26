Rangers’ Deadline Acquisitions Playing a Profound Role

It’s no secret – the New York Islanders’ forward unit, along with the offense on the whole, struggled mightily this season. Specifically, the Islanders started out the season with a hapless offense, scoring only 38 goals in the first 20 games, resulting in a 5-10-5 record, albeit mostly on the road and in the early stages of a bout with COVID-19. The forwards eventually turned a corner and stepped up in the second half of the season, largely because of the line changes. But their slow start defined the forward unit along with the team this season, leading to general manager Lou Lamoriello ensuring fans that changes to the forward group would be coming in the future. After this past season’s performance, there’s surely no blaming him for those comments, even if he did construct the roster.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO