ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers’ Deadline Acquisitions Playing a Profound Role

By Rachel N
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes at 2-2 in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thursday’s game will be another defining moment in the team’s quest for the Cup. The Rangers have four championships in franchise history and the Hurricanes have one (2006). But in order...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour makes decision on struggling Antti Raanta for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

INSIDER SUGGESTS BARRY TROTZ MAY HAVE A DEAL IN PLACE

The hottest item on the coaching market became available not long ago, so naturally every team with a need is likely to kick tires. Barry Trotz has already interviewed in two places that we know of; Winnipeg & Philadelphia. But it seems there's another team in the mix that absolutely no one saw coming:
NHL
markerzone.com

DEANGELO FLIPS PUCK IN NET AFTER WHISTLE

Losing badly late in the third period, Canes' defenseman Tony DeAngelo took it upon himself to stir the pot. Following an offside call on a delayed penalty (which would have given Carolina a power play), DeAngelo flipped the puck in the net past Shesterkin. Obviously, this action drew a crowd....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Report: Tuomisto, Cossa & More

Now that most hockey seasons are either over or coming to a close, we’re starting to get a clearer picture on where certain prospects are at in their development, as well as where they might be playing next season. In today’s Detroit Red Wings Prospect Report, we’re taking a look at a few prospects whose seasons are over, and one whose season continues due, in part, to their strong play.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Avalanche Who’ll Need to Step Up Against the Oilers

After 21 harrowing years, the Colorado Avalanche have returned to the Western Conference Final, with the Edmonton Oilers the only team left standing between them and their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001. Although the rapidly ascending Avalanche is the most successful regular season franchise since the 2019-20 season, the second round remained the biggest hurdle in reaching their championship potential. In vanquishing the pesky St. Louis Blues, their biggest stars got the job done and are one step closer to permanently etching their names into NHL lore. For that to happen, these four players must step up against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ New ‘Heartbeat Line’ Could be Key to Knocking Off Hurricanes

For at least one game, and maybe only two, the New York Rangers have new Heartbeat Line. If the club is able to somehow find a way past the Carolina Hurricanes into the Eastern Conference Final, it’s very possible that the freshly-minted trio will have played an integral role – and would represent a major asset for the Blueshirts going forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Defensemen

At the trade deadline in March, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired the best left-shot defenseman available when he got Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. The return package was hefty, as expected, and was highlighted by prospect blueliner Urho Vaakanainen and Boston’s first-round pick in July’s Entry Draft going back out West.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Tyler Motte
Person
Ryan Strome
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Right Wingers

A right winger can completely change a franchise. Players like Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Nikita Kucherov are all right wingers who have led their teams to a Stanley Cup victory. Now, the next generation looks to do the same thing, as there are plenty of talented right wingers available in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators Have 3 Ways to Handle Matt Murray Moving Forward

The Ottawa Senators are fast approaching a difficult goalie situation. Filip Gustavsson is improving and showcasing his ability to be a legitimate starter in the NHL. Anton Forsberg is fast becoming a fan favourite and has shown flashes of being a reliable backup. Matt Murray is the highest paid of the bunch and has been regressing while battling injuries. The team needs to come up with a plan on what to do with Murray.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Player Grades 2021-22: Forwards & Line Combinations

It’s no secret – the New York Islanders’ forward unit, along with the offense on the whole, struggled mightily this season. Specifically, the Islanders started out the season with a hapless offense, scoring only 38 goals in the first 20 games, resulting in a 5-10-5 record, albeit mostly on the road and in the early stages of a bout with COVID-19. The forwards eventually turned a corner and stepped up in the second half of the season, largely because of the line changes. But their slow start defined the forward unit along with the team this season, leading to general manager Lou Lamoriello ensuring fans that changes to the forward group would be coming in the future. After this past season’s performance, there’s surely no blaming him for those comments, even if he did construct the roster.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild Should Use 2022 First-Round Pick for Immediate Help

Each offseason, every team has tough decisions regarding their roster and who they can afford to keep. This summer, no team might have more challenging decisions than the Minnesota Wild. The Wild will have over $12.5 million in dead cap this season, followed by $14.7 million the next two seasons...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Rangers#The New York Rangers
The Hockey Writers

2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs: An Early Preview￼

As the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs progresses we will periodically post what their roster will look like if the team began the season with only the players they have signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season. In this post, we’ll include just the contracts that are actually signed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

OHL Western Conference Final: Windsor Spitfires Face Elimination

The Windsor Spitfires are in new territory. The top-seeded team in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference finds themselves one loss away from elimination after losing 4-3 to the third-seeded Flint Firebirds in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday. During the 2021-22 regular season, the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Must Pursue Gaudreau This Offseason

The New York Islanders enter the offseason with a handful of needs, looking to upgrade the forward and defensive units in particular. One of the biggest issues for the Islanders last season was their offense — scoring only 2.79 goals per game — and a complete goal scorer can transform the unit and allow the team to rebound next season.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Right Wings

As has been the case in previous seasons, right wing was a position that the Boston Bruins could have used an upgrade with at the trade deadline back in March. Things got so bad this season that coach Bruce Cassidy had to move Jake DeBrusk to his off-wing in late February on the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. To his credit, DeBrusk played well, but top-six right wing at the deadline would have supplied the Bruins with only depth, but more secondary scoring.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Jordan Dumais – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 73rd (Among NA Skaters) Smaller players often don’t get the recognition they deserve. Just ask 5-foot-9 Johnny Gaudreau, who was drafted in the fourth round after finishing second in goals in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and fourth in points, or 5-foot-10 Brayden Point, a third-round pick despite his 91 points in 72 Western Hockey League (WHL) games. The former is now a six-time NHL All-Star, while the latter is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Flames, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jason Spezza has retired from the NHL after 19 seasons. He’ll join the front office of the Toronto Maple Leafs in a very specific role. What is the latest on a possible Kevin Fiala trade?. It doesn’t sound like Bill Guerin is all...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Wright, St. Louis, the Rocket, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the Habs are close to signing head coach Martin St. Louis to a contract extension, Montreal management met with projected no. 1 overall pick Shane Wright at the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo on Monday, and the Laval Rocket are preparing for their Eastern Conference Final series against the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Jason Spezza Continues Legacy in Retirement

We were in the middle of writing a piece that asked the question, should the Toronto Maple Leafs bring back Jason Spezza when the man himself made us return to the drawing board by announcing his retirement. However, he’s not done with the Maple Leafs. He’ll be joining management in a job that will be defined over the next few years.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy