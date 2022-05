The Utah Pride Center is facing backlash for allowing uniformed police to march in the upcoming Pride Parade.The festival will kick off at 1pm Saturday, with the parade set for 10am Sunday in downtown Salt Lake City.Driving the news: In a statement, the center said police "will not only march with us but will serve as our escorts and security."Pride center officials said since the festival is "inclusive" it should "include law enforcement, much like other community partners."That's aggravated some advocates who say "inclusivity" should prioritize vulnerable communities over police.Critics point to a history of police harassment of LGBTQ...

