In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjXLB_0frM12si00 (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFflp_0frM12si00 Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQWgY_0frM12si00 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLiUF_0frM12si00 LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Ray Liotta poses with his Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in the press room at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 18, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYuR4_0frM12si00 London, UNITED KINGDOM: US actor John Travolta (C) and co-stars Ray Liotta (L) and Tim Allen (R) chat in London's Leicester Square on a motorcycle, 28 March 2007, as they arrive to attend the British Premiere of the film WildHogs. (MAX NASH/AFP via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ViUx_0frM12si00 NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Actor Ray Liotta from the movie "Snowmen" attends the Tribeca Film Festival 2010 portrait studio at the FilmMaker Industry Press Center on April 24, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXnb7_0frM12si00 NEW YORK - MAY 01: Actor Ray Liotta, actor Josh Flitter, director Robert Kirbyson and producer Robert Kirbyson attend the Family Festival Street Fair during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival on May 1, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GT8o_0frM12si00 LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Ray Liotta (L) and daughter Karsen Liotta attend the premiere of Open Road's "The Grey" at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE on January 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGChH_0frM12si00 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Director Andrew Dominik, actors Ray Liotta and Brad Pitt attend the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V2Vq_0frM12si00 US actor Ray Liotta (R) and US actress Winona Ryder pose during the photocall of "The Iceman" at the 69th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2012 at Venice Lido. "The Iceman" is presented out of competition. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP/GettyImages)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZydnS_0frM12si00 Actor Ray Liotta arrives at the 16th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala presented by The Los Angeles Times held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for HFAG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQHJm_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: (L-R) Ray Liotta, Winona Ryder, Danny Abeckaser, Robert Davi, Ariel Vromen and Ehud Bielberg attend the special New York screening of 'The Iceman' hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Millennium Entertainment at Chelsea Clearview Cinemas on April 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxNlh_0frM12si00 DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Actor Ray Liotta unveils his cabin sign as a tribute for his career along the Promenade des Planches during the 40th Deauville American Film Festival on September 9, 2014 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsUYX_0frM12si00 DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Actor Ray Liotta signs autographs along the Promenade des Planches during the 40th Deauville American Film Festival on September 9, 2014 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qblc_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Ray Liotta attends the closing night screening of "Goodfellas" during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YUW0_0frM12si00 US actor Ray Liotta poses during a photocall for the series "Texas Rising" during the MIPTV (Marche International des Programmes de Television), in Cannes, on the French Riviera, on April 13, 2015. (VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMMRS_0frM12si00 HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Actor Ray Liotta attends the premiere of Disney's "Muppets Most Wanted" at the El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbPO8_0frM12si00 MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Actor Ray Liotta attends "Shades Of Blue" premiere at the Callao cinema on April 5, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ml0sQ_0frM12si00 PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Actors Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez and executive producer Jack Orman of the television show 'Shades of Blue' speak onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 18, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpNI7_0frM12si00 Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez attend the NBC Universal winter press tour day 2, in Pasadena, California, on January 18, 2017. / AFP / LILLY LAWRENCE (Photo credit should read LILLY LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G3jg_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez visit the Build Series Presents Jennifer Lopez And Ray Liotta Discussing "Shades Of Blue" at Build Studio on March 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q30hQ_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: (L-R) Haifaa al-Mansour, Albert Salas, and Ray Liotta attend the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, Jury Awards hosted by Chloe Wine Collection at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRaOJ_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Ray Liotta and Alan Alda speak during the film discussion of "Marriage Story" during the press conference at Walter Reade Theater on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeU9d_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Laura Dern and Ray Liotta speak during the film discussion of "Marriage Story" during the press conference at Walter Reade Theater on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhDaH_0frM12si00 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Renée Zellweger accepts the Best Actress award for 'Judy' from Ray Liotta onstage during the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZPRD_0frM12si00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Ray Liotta speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" panel during Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Deadline)

Comments / 31

Karen Strycharz
4d ago

It seems absolutely impossible that he has passed away! He was so young, too! He has always been a favorite actor of mine & love all the many movies he has been in. What an extraordinary actor he is! May he Rest In Peace! Condolences & deepest sympathy to his family & friends! ♥️

Michele Hartigan
4d ago

💜🙏💜🥺I just loved him as an actor. Of course Goodfellas was my first time to see him in a movie. Such a monumental role he played as Henry Hill. The movie is an Icon in the industry. I loved all his movies to follow. My prayers are for his family. I am so sorry for your loss. An angel in heaven now I am sure

Positive Vibes?
3d ago

I couldn't believe it 😭it's heartbreaking 💔 🙏news to read you're favorite handsome actor Ray passed away. I enjoyed his movies 🎥 my favorite is Goodfellas. my Condolences to his family and friends and fans shocked from this sudden news. 😭🙏🥀💐🕊

MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

