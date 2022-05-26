ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Basketball moves up in 2023 team rankings

By Zack Pearson
 5 days ago

As the calendar flips to the Summer, recruiting is the hottest topic in college basketball as teams look to add to their 2023 class.

For Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program, they have two commitments from five-star prospects G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher so far. Both are ranked in the Top 20 with Jackson being the top guy in the class per the updated 247Sports rankings.

With Jackson’s move up to the top and Wilcher sitting at No. 20, UNC also saw their class ranking rise. The Tar Heels now have the No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports behind only Duke.

Now, UNC has two commitments and a score of 53.58 while Duke has five commitments including four five-star recruits for a score of 70.43. Will the Tar Heels be able to catch Duke? They will need a few more five-star recruits committed and Matas Buzelis would be a good start. However, UNC doesn’t have many targets remaining so closing that gap would be tough.

For Davis, this is huge to bring in a class that likely will finish in the Top 10 and probably Top 5 when it’s all said and done. The future is certainly bright in Chapel Hill.

