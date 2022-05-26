ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Cheeseman; “Safety is our number one priority”

By Holly Morgan
thewashingtondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24. The tragic event sparked conversations about effective, safety related protocols at elementary schools. In Beaufort County, safety is the school district’s main priority – above education – Superintendent Dr. Matthew Cheeseman...

Kiwanis Club News

Kellie Hopkins, Beaufort County Director of Elections, was guest speaker at Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club of Washington meeting. Her talk centered on the recent primary election including the upcoming meeting of the board of election to certify the vote. Hopkins, shown left with member John Tate, pointed out that the certification follows several audits including verification of the absentee and provisional ballots which will be opened and counted at the election board’s meeting. Miss Hopkins told the membership that according to state law, two precincts are chosen at random for a “hand to eye” count to ensure accuracy. She said that the county’s new voting machines performed well.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Deed transfers: May 15-21, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from May 15-21, 2022. Paula Michelle Waters to Horace G. Woolard, property in Beaufort County. P & M Developers LLC to MML & Associates LLC, 2.834 & .2 acres in Long Acres Township. Debra Ky Blosser to James Christopher Alligood, property...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department May 8-14, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of May 8-14, 2022. Overdose/poisoning at 6800 block of US Highway 17 North, Washington, at 1:47 a.m. Assault, resisting arrest, escape from custody at 1900 block of West Barr Road, Chocowinity, at 11:25...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Marriages

The following people were married in Beaufort County from May 15-21, 2022. Timerel Suzzette Burke Herring and Joseph Lee Hooker. Keishonda Marie Hughey and Christopher Lamont Satchel.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Memorial Day ceremony held in Washington

For some, Memorial Day is more than a day off from work. It’s a somber day remembering their loved ones who served in the United States military and lost their lives in service. Robin McKeithan, assistant director at the Washington Chamber of Commerce, lost her husband, CPT Patrick B....
WASHINGTON, NC
The cool, the coy and the Chicken Coop

People in Washington are so cool. Cool as defined as being in a state of mind, or being what people admire or see as good. I use the word ‘cool’ to describe the many unique and wonderful people here. On a recent morning walk on the boardwalk, Milt and I saw several people talking excitedly about something that saw in the water. As we approached, a gentlemen named William called out to us and said, “We’re looking at something I bet you ain’t never seen in this water, come and look!” Milt and I walked over to where William and his friends were standing. They were thrilled that they had spotted a coy fish. “Coy aren’t really found in rivers like this one” William said, “They like fresh water. People have them in their outdoor specially treated ponds, so I wonder how this little fellow got in the river.” We all stood in amazement, and we had the best time delighting in the fact that we got to share the coy fish sighting together. I’m so glad William and his friends shared that with us. That was so cool!
WASHINGTON, NC
WWII Vets

From left: Aurora veterans William B. Thompson, Anne Windley and Robert Mays all served in World War II and took part in this year’s Memorial Day events. (Submitted)
AURORA, NC
Washington Police Department May 16-22, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of May 16-22, 2022. Suicidal person at 1800 block of West Fifth St., at 12:21 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at 700 block of East Main St., at 1:49 a.m. Domestic at 700 block of Gladden...
WASHINGTON, NC
Five Raiders make spring All-State teams

Sophomore Katie Baxter helped the Raiders first-year program win the conference title and advance to the second round of the state playoffs. (Submitted) Pungo Christian Academy had five athletes selected to NCISAA All-State Teams in three different spring sports. Junior Reagan Stoop made her fifth consecutive appearance on the NCISAA...
BELHAVEN, NC

