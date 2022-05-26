Cheeseman; “Safety is our number one priority”

People in Washington are so cool. Cool as defined as being in a state of mind, or being what people admire or see as good. I use the word ‘cool’ to describe the many unique and wonderful people here. On a recent morning walk on the boardwalk, Milt and I saw several people talking excitedly about something that saw in the water. As we approached, a gentlemen named William called out to us and said, “We’re looking at something I bet you ain’t never seen in this water, come and look!” Milt and I walked over to where William and his friends were standing. They were thrilled that they had spotted a coy fish. “Coy aren’t really found in rivers like this one” William said, “They like fresh water. People have them in their outdoor specially treated ponds, so I wonder how this little fellow got in the river.” We all stood in amazement, and we had the best time delighting in the fact that we got to share the coy fish sighting together. I’m so glad William and his friends shared that with us. That was so cool!

