May 31 (UPI) -- Jeff Gladney, a cornerback who signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason, has died, his new team said. He was 25. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement Monday. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 34 MINUTES AGO