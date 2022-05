Yoga is a mind-and-body practice that originated in ancient India. It involves movement, mediation, and breathing techniques that promote mental and physical well-being. The philosophy of yoga, generally speaking, is to center ourselves and connect body, mind, and spirit. Yoga also helps you focus on the present moment and increases your body’s flexibility. There are many forms of yoga—Hatha, Bikram, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Hot Yoga, etc.—and so everyone should be able to find at least one approach that works well for their needs.

