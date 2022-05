Kar L’Art de L’Automobile has made a name for itself by producing streetwear apparel and accessories that are inspired by notable luxury, racing and classic cars. As it has gradually ascended into the spotlight, other partners such as Carhartt and Vault by Vans have linked up with the imprint for collaborative projects and now Salomon has come knocking on its door. Together, the brands have teased an upcoming Kar L’Art de L’Automobile x Salomon ACS Pro Advanced colorway that’s inspired by the colors that you’d find on a traffic light.

