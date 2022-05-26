ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch raids former club RB Salzburg for his first Elland Road signing, with exciting young USA attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson joining for £25m on a five-year contract

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a five-year deal with Leeds, the Premier League club has announced.

The 21-year-old United States international, who worked under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch during his time in charge at the Austrian club, will formally complete his move to Elland Road for a reported £25million fee on July 1.

A Leeds statement said: 'Leeds United are delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Brenden Aaronson, which will be completed on July 1st, 2022.

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a five-year deal with Leeds

'The 21-year-old will join for an undisclosed fee on a five-year-contract, running until the summer of 2027.

'The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit.'

Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg last season as they won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in succession.

He has 18 senior international caps and scored five goals as the US qualified for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 21-year-old midfielder worked under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch at Salzburg

Aaronson began his career with MLS side Philadelphia Union and scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United in March 2019.

Capped by his country for the first time the following February, he was named in the MLS Best XI for the 2020 season, during which he played his part as Philadelphia won the Supporters' Shield for the first time, and earned his move to Salzburg in January 2021.

The midfielder made 24 appearances as the club clinched a league and cup double in his first season in Europe, and his tally for the campaign which has just ended included 10 Champions League games in a run to the last 16.

Aaronson will be on international duty next month for fixtures against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador before meeting up with his new club-mates in pre-season.

Daily Mail

British sprinter Reece Prescod sees off former world champion Yohan Blake at the Golden Spike 100m in just 9.93 SECONDS to put himself back on the elite-level map after being disqualified at Tokyo 2020

British sprinter Reece Prescod delivered an excellent run of 9.93sec to crush a strong 100m field in Ostrava on Tuesday and reinstate himself as a factor on the world stage. Prescod had been in danger of slipping off the elite-level map in the past couple of seasons, but stormed through in the second half of the race at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, to beat former world champion Yohan Blake into second place.
Daily Mail

CRAIG HOPE: Oleksandr Zinchenko's tears told us everything we needed to know about the heartbreaking situation in Ukraine... but don't believe their play-off final against Scotland is all about unity - both teams are desperate to win

He was speaking in Ukrainian but the sorrow and anger needed no translation. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s tears told us everything. While the interpreter relayed what he had said and Zinchenko gallantly rubbed at his reddened eyes, ours remained stuck on him. It was impossible not to be drawn to this young man — still only 25 years old — and his statesman-like courage.
