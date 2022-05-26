ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Ontario election gives voters the chance to choose people over profits in long-term care

By Tamara Daly, Professor of Health Policy, Gender and Work; and Director of York University Centre for Aging Research and Education, York University, Canada
 5 days ago
Flowers sit on a bench in front of a for-profit long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., where dozen of seniors died of COVID-19, in April 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to correct how public funds will be allocated for long-term care in Ontario. The choice is between more profits for shareholders or reinvestment in care for seniors and improved working conditions for employees.

Ownership in Ontario’s publicly funded long-term care is currently split between two types of providers.

First, there are for-profit facilities, owned largely by real estate companies that hold and/or manage licences to provide care. My research has found that currently, 60.1 per cent of the beds are owned or managed by for-profits. This group is a mixture of public corporate chains, real estate investment trusts and private equity firms. Six in 10 people who live in long-term care in this province do so under a profit-taking model.

The second group are care homes that happen to own real estate and reinvest surplus back into the home. Nearly four of 10 bed licences (39.9 per cent) are owned by this group. The latter are typically called not-for-profit, although they may also be publicly owned.

Even before the pandemic, for-profit facilities were associated with significantly higher rates of mortality and hospital admission , suggesting there’s significantly worse quality of care overall in for-profit than in non-profit and public homes.

In addition, the devastation in long-term care during the height of the pandemic’s first and second waves happened mostly in for-profits, where a higher proportion of residents died. There was a 25 per cent higher risk of death from COVID-19 in for-profit facilities .

Crosses are displayed in memory of elderly people who died from COVID-19 at a for-profit long-term care facility in Mississauga, Ont., in November 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Renegotiating licences

The Ontario government is currently approving licences with operators for up to 30 years. About one-third of the existing bed licences (26,531 beds) in 257 long-term care homes will expire by June 30, 2025 . These licenses are in various stages of being renegotiated for the next 30 years.

The current government also announced there will be 30,000 new beds and 28,000 upgraded beds in place by 2028 , also at various stages of approval. With the renewals, renovations and construction, what happens to long-term care licences in the next calendar year will shape the course of long-term care for the next 30 years.

A vote in this election therefore represents a choice between more for-profits or a move towards non-profit long-term care.

Read more: Canadians want home care, not long-term care facilities, after COVID-19

Long-term care licences can be very lucrative. Each new bed built is eligible for a construction funding subsidy , known as a CFS, calculated per day. The CFS ranges from $20.53 to $23.78 per day depending on where the home is located; large urban settings have higher subsidies. This is in addition to the funding an operator receives from government to provide care and food.

If a home has 160 beds, an additional 75 cents per bed per day is added to the subsidy. In the most expensive urban market with 160 beds (five units of 32 people), tax dollars will fund that organization $3,924.80 per day in capital costs to a maximum of $51,376 per bed — or a subsidy for the building of $8,220,160.

These subsidies are meant to cover between 10 to 17 per cent of capital costs. Rural beds are capped at a maximum subsidy of $29,246 per bed annually, while large urban centres cap at $51,376 per bed .

There are no upper limits on bed numbers, so it’s difficult to calculate the maximum subsidy. There are few homes in the province exceeding 160 beds, but that could change. The public doesn’t have a stake in the ownership of a home due to the subsidies.

Accommodation fees

Facilities also collect and retain rental accommodation fees from residents. For semi-private, shared nursing home rooms, a resident will pay $2,280.61 monthly at current rates, and for a private room, residents are charged up to $2,701.61 per month. Those living in for-profit retirement homes, many of whom are on waiting lists for a long-term care bed, are not included in this model.

If 60 per cent of the rooms are private and not shared, and assuming current accommodation rates, my calculations show the home will collect and retain $116,719,810 in accommodation fees over the 30-year licence, or nearly $4 million per year.

These funds collected for accommodation rental are completely separate from the funds publicly paid to support care, currently set at $187.73 per day for a home operating at 100 per cent based on the complexity of the needs of its residents.

If the current government or any successive government replicates past decisions, more than 65,000 Ontarians a year will live in a for-profit facility — many run by corporations focused on their real estate investments — in the next decade. If we follow a different path, these subsidies could fund operators that are primarily care organizations and where real estate holdings support the care, not the other way around.

A man takes a walk outside the not-for-profit Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Toronto in June 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

No one should assume they or their loved ones won’t need long-term care. All modern and caring societies have long-term care. The difference is that in countries like Norway, the focus is on high-quality, publicly delivered care , not on favouring for-profit real estate models.

Certainly not everyone will need long-term care. Not everyone needs open-heart surgery. But we do need high-quality public health care so that no one has to contemplate losing their life savings to survive. Those who need long-term care are among society’s most vulnerable members, and they deserve the very best quality of care and for every dollar to be invested in ensuring their care is top-notch.

No further study of this issue is required. Those living in for-profit facilities fare worse than those in non-profits and public homes.

In Ontario, we can prioritize people over profits by casting our ballots for those committed to transforming long-term care into a non-profit model focused on high-quality care. Know which party supports non-profit, long-term care and vote accordingly.

Tamara Daly receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

TheConversationCanada

Federal budget delivers long-overdue policy changes for Canada’s charities

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a catastrophic blow to Canada’s charitable and non-profit sector. Representing almost nine per cent of the country’s GDP and employing over two million people, the sector experienced an overwhelming demand for services with fewer staff and even less volunteers to meet increased demand during the pandemic. Beyond the sector’s substantive economic contribution, it has an extraordinary social impact and commitment to providing unwavering support to every aspect of people’s lives. Charities were expected to pivot quickly in response to the crisis. Coupled with profound capacity challenges, this translated into staff feeling overworked, leading to burnout and...
CHARITIES
TheConversationCanada

More long-term care beds in Ontario won't help without well-paid, well-trained staff

Days away from the Ontario election, with health care a top issue, what are the three major parties’ proposals for fixing Ontario’s chronic long-term care problems? The governing Conservatives are planning to open 30,000 more beds and upgrade existing facilities. The Liberals plan to end for-profit long-term care and increase the proportion of at-home care, increasing spending by 10 per cent annually. The New Democrats would add long-term care spaces, help seniors live at home longer and upgrade the pay of the personal support workers who provide most of the physical care in nursing homes and home-care settings. I wouldn’t believe any...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

Canada's premiers are missing a real chance to fix our ailing health-care system

When Canada’s premiers doubled down earlier this year on their demand for a $28 billion unconditional increase in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), they missed an opportunity to finally achieve the kind of health-care reform our underperforming system has been told it needs over and over again. The rationale for this demand is that the system is chronically underfunded (itself a debatable contention), and this is supposedly because, as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is fond of tweeting: “Ottawa used to fund 50 per cent of health care costs and now only funds 22 per cent of those costs.” The premiers are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Ontario election: 4 ways Doug Ford has changed the province's politics

The dismal environmental record of the Doug Ford government in Ontario is well-documented. Despite some recent moves on “greening” the steel sector and electric vehicle manufacturing initiatives, the province is on track to see major increases in greenhouse gas emissions, particularly from the electricity sector. The government’s emphasis on highway expansion in the Greater Toronto Area is further evidence of this trend. The Ford government’s record on environmental issues is an extension of its wider approach to governance. It has broken from the traditional norms of Ontario politics, which have emphasized moderation and administrative competence, as reflected through the long Progressive...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheConversationCanada

How rural Canada can attract and retain international health-care providers: Address discrimination, provide support

Smaller communities in Canada, particularly those located in rural areas, find it difficult to attract and especially retain health-care professionals, leading to poorer health outcomes. For example, in March 2022, the physician shortage in Northern Ontario forced the emergency department in Red Lake to close for 24 hours, and those with medical emergencies had to drive over 200 kilometres to the nearest hospital. In the same region, staffing shortages of nurses and personal support workers are exacerbated by recruitment and retention challenges. Similar situations exist in many small communities across Canada. It’s no surprise then that all five Northern Ontario cities...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

A guaranteed basic income could end poverty, so why isn’t it happening?

On April 27, Senator Diane Bellemare published an op-ed in the Globe and Mail opposing a proposal for guaranteed basic income where all Canadian citizens and residents over the age of 17 would receive unconditional guaranteed sufficient income. One recent poll suggests nearly 60 per cent of Canadians support a basic income of $30,000. In another poll, 57 per cent of Canadians agree that Canada should create a basic universal income for all Canadians, regardless of employment. Despite the strong public support, Bellemare argued that, “A basic income would be an unfair, complicated, and costly way to eliminate poverty.” As a social...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationCanada

Why Ontario's 'Right to Read Inquiry' needs to broaden its recommendations

The release of the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s (OHRC) Right to Read Inquiry earlier this year calls for rethinking early literacy teaching in Ontario. The inquiry examined how Ontario schools are meeting the needs of students with reading disabilities. The report relies heavily on a body of research that has been called the “science of reading,” a body of scholarship focused on learning phonics, word recognition skills, comprehension and vocabulary. We applaud the report’s intent to ensure students with reading disabilities, and all students, are able to access appropriate literacy instruction as required by the Ontario Human Rights Code. But the body...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Social prescriptions: Why some health-care practitioners are prescribing food to their patients

Angela is a 54-year-old mother of two living with Type 2 diabetes in a small apartment in Guelph, Ont. Despite steady access to health care and a physician who encourages regular exercise and healthy eating, Angela’s complications have worsened in recent years. These complications cause mobility challenges, sometimes rendering her unable to leave the house. Angela blames her poor diet. Due to her limited income, she frequently misses meals, goes some days without food and can often only afford nutrient-poor (but more affordable) foods. Angela is classified as severely food insecure, which means she is one of more than 4.4...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to stop wasting the talent of skilled immigrants

Neoliberal democracies across the world have looked up to Canada as a leader in economically driven immigration. The merit-based immigration system was used to fill labour market shortages and has been a go-to solution to the country’s aging population and recently, the post-pandemic economic recovery. We recently undertook a Photovoice project, Take a Walk in My Shoes, with recent immigrants who shared their experiences of securing professional employment in Durham, Ont., through photographs and interviews depicting their lives. The goal of the project was to explore their experiences, identify gaps in employment services and have skilled immigrants propose solutions to...
TheConversationCanada

What Doug Ford's shift to the centre says about the longevity of populism

The Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) government’s attempt at re-election brings to the forefront questions of Canadian conservatism and its viability, not just in the country’s most populous province. Throughout its tenure, the PC government has undergone significant changes in policy, appearance and general tone. A 2018 populist movement has seemingly shifted to the moderate PC coalition of old. To capture this change, is it necessary for Ford to turn back the clock to 2018? After all, he won both the party leadership and the election on a populist agenda. Following the more centrist Patrick Brown’s removal as PC leader in January...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Migrant workers are flipping the script and using Photovoice to tell their own stories

What happens when undocumented Bangladeshi and Pakistani men in Greece pick up their cell phones to record their lives as migrant agricultural workers? “This will let the people learn how we live our lives here,” said one of the men, referring to the photos and videos they were taking. For the workers, these serve as evidence of their migrant existence. COVID-19 and worries about food security have resulted in increased media coverage about migrant agricultural workers, with stories usually told on their behalf. Four sets of South Asian migrant men in Greece wanted to flip the script and tell their own stories....
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

The future of tipping should be driven by Canadians, not businesses

Tipping has long been a source of significant controversy, spilling over from time to time into the pages of Canadian media. Canadians’ views on tipping remain divided, as a recent survey by researchers from Dalhousie University has found. One reason why tipping garners so much interest is that it reshapes the relationship between workers and their managers, and workers and consumers. In doing so, it has wide-ranging effects on workers. On the one hand, tipping can boost workers’ income and give workers a greater sense of control over some facets of their work. On the other, more problematic, hand it often...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Bill 96 will harm Indigenous people in Québec. We need more equitable language laws

One of the reasons I moved to Québec in 2015 was because of the mélange of languages in which many Quebecers — especially in Montréal — live and work. Some are able to change languages from sentence to sentence; others will switch in the middle of sentences or speak in an ever-changing medley of languages. The language dance happens most frequently between French and English, but other languages can be involved — such as Indigenous and immigrant languages. Read more: Québec's Bill 40 further...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Medical societies and health-care companies may be too close for comfort

There are three different types of organizations for doctors in Canada: ones that license doctors to be able to practise and ensure that they are competent; ones that develop programs to train family doctors and specialists; and medical societies. Medical societies are voluntary membership organizations primarily for doctors who share a common expertise in either a medical specialty (e.g., cardiology) or a common interest in a particular area of practice (e.g., rural medicine). Societies serve important purposes: they provide continuing professional education to their members, they advocate to government and others on behalf of their members and the patients that they...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Settlement services need to improve their online offerings for tech-savvy newcomers

Welcoming and including newcomers is increasingly becoming an important part of creating vibrant cities. Canadian municipalities like Toronto, London, Winnipeg and Halton Region open their doors to a large number of newcomers. These communities recognize the importance of digital initiatives like welcome portals, pre-arrival services, web/mobile phone applications and online newcomer guides in creating a welcoming environment. The mobility restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for these online services and has even spurred digital adoption among migrants themselves. Settlement agencies, however, still have work to do to ensure they’re offering enough online services to newcomers, including using online...
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

How heritage language schools offered grassroots community support through the pandemic

Heritage language schools are grassroots organizations that maintain the languages and cultures of immigrant communities, and offer vital community services, employment opportunities and networking to prevent social isolation. They advocate for multilingualism and cross-cultural understanding. These schools range from small organizations, run by volunteers, to large, accredited schools. We collaborated on a study to examine how 25 heritage language schools of the International and Heritage Languages Association in Edmonton responded to the pressures and challenges of the pandemic. Despite pandemic-imposed threats to these schools’ operating capacities, they continued offering vital services. These services included translation, English-language classes for newcomers, early...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Denying abortion access has a negative impact on children and families

The Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court proceedings in the United States have put the spotlight on the issue of abortion rights. Limiting access to safe abortions has many consequences, including increases in poverty, unemployment and pregnancy-related deaths. Another key area of impact from restricting abortion access is on family well-being and child development. As developmental and clinical psychologists, we research how to best support perinatal and child wellness. We are focused on preventing the transmission of risk factors for poor economic, social, physical and mental well-being for parents and children. We are especially concerned about how restricting abortion services will negatively...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Connecting fragmented wolverine habitat is essential for their conservation

Present day wolverines, which emerged during the ice age, have been declining globally despite their many adaptions to live in challenging, rugged environments. These large land-dwelling weasels evolved to scramble up trees and climb steep, snowy mountains. Wolverines’ snowshoe-like paws, heavy frost-resistant fur and powerful muscles let them thrive in some of the coldest places on Earth. Their sharp claws and strong jaws allow them to feast on carcasses and hunt species of all sizes from ground squirrels to elk. While wolverines have been filmed hunting caribou in Norway and observed battling black bears over food in Yellowstone, they...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Canada faces huge physical costs from climate change, making net zero a great investment

There has been a lot of discussion in Canada lately about the financial costs of achieving the country’s climate targets. And rightly so. The situation is urgent and we need to act now. Fighting climate change will require a concerted effort, affecting all sectors of the economy. And while there will be great economic opportunity and lots of new jobs in the green economy, there will be considerable disruptions in the workforce, major economic challenges and significant capital investment required. However, we in the finance business like to look at both sides of the ledger. And when one considers the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Avian influenza: How bird flu affects domestic and wild flocks, and why a One Health approach matters

A strain of avian flu virus is spreading in domestic poultry flocks in Canada, but is not a risk to humans at this point in time. Avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, is a contagious influenza type A virus that can infect and kill poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese and guinea fowl) and wild birds (including migratory birds). There are at least 16 types of avian influenza virus, which are classified by a combination of two groups of proteins: hemagglutinin or HA, and neuraminidase or NA. This is where the H and N in...
AGRICULTURE
