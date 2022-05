A few days ago, I got a call from the owner of a Lakewood IT company that manages the networks and applications of 10+ companies. He tells me, “I tried to log into my admin console and I’m getting a message that says, “Error Decrypting” with a number to call to decrypt my files. Before I even call the number, one of my medical clients calls to tell me nobody in their office can access their server. All their files are trashed. Now I find out that all my technicians are saying all their passwords don’t work.” I ask him if a tech forgot their Passphrase, did he mess up the Multi Factor Authentication?” He says he didn’t set that up. So, what happened? What can they do about it?

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO