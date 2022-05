(Undated) -- More discussion on Page County's jail situation, and more information on a major wind turbine project is expected in the Week Ahead. Page County's Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the county courthouse's Page Room. At that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss and/or approve a study examining the impact of closing the county jail. Recently, the supervisors tabled action on the next phase of a proposed jail project, which would include the schematic design and site selection. Officials with the Samuels Group--a consulting firm working with the county on the project--proposed several options for the county based on the findings from an ongoing initial study. Those options range from a $9.4 million stand-alone jail to a shared space with a jail, sheriff's department and the Clarinda Police Department at an estimated cost of up to $17.2 million. Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. Wilde recently told the supervisors the county must also factor in its current facility if it waits.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO