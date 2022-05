Scout: Adventure Calls — a new outpost for drinks, games and entertainment — will open this week at the River Walk in Flower Mound. The River Walk location, which is larger than the original Scout in downtown Dallas, will open at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. It will have an expansive patio and classic arcade favorites including billiards, air hockey, hoops and other arcade games. There will be a full food and drink menu featuring classic pub fare, flatbreads, salads, seafood and more. Children are welcome, as the kids’ menu will remain available until 10 p.m.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO