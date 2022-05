A 50-year-old Spring Hill man was killed and his 50-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries in an accident early Monday morning, May 30. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Spring Hill woman was going east on County Line Road in the left-turn lane at about 12:15 a.m. while the motorcycle was heading west. At the intersection of Waterfall Drive, the pickup truck turned left into the path of the motorcycle and collided with it.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO