FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman being transported by Outagamie County deputies died Monday after getting out of the moving vehicle on Highway 441. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were transporting the 43-year-old Appleton woman when she got out of the vehicle on southbound 441 near Racine Street at about 5:30 Monday evening. She died later at a hospital. Authorities are not releasing her name at this time. The Department of Transportation says a section of Highway 441 in that area was closed for almost six hours.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO