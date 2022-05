CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Walk around the streets of any town in Wyoming, and it won’t be very long until you find a person with their shoulders hunched over and their head down, staring at a smart phone. In fact, studies show that the average person spends a third of their waking hours on their smart phone. What’s even more interesting is that those hours are spent almost entirely inside of smart phone apps specifically.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO